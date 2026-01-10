Whatever is written in my destiny no one can take that from me: Gill on T20 exclusion

Vadodara, Jan 10 (PTI) Left out of the T20 World Cup squad, India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill on Saturday said he respects the selectors' decision and remains focused on giving his best whenever the opportunity arises.

The 26-year-old was not considered for next month's T20 World Cup despite leading India in the longer formats. He has played 36 T20Is for India, scoring 869 runs at an average of 28.03 with a strike rate of 138.59.

"I am where I have to be and whatever is written in my destiny no one can take that from me," Gill told reporters ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand here on Sunday.

"A player always believes he will try his best for the country and the selectors have taken their decision. I always try to be in the moment and it makes the life simpler."

India will play three ODIs followed by three T20Is ahead of the T20 World Cup, which starts on February 7.

"The last time we played ODIs against New Zealand, I made my debut and I always cherish that," he said.

"I don't think any format is easy, if you look at it, the Indian team hasn't won an ODI World Cup since 2011. It's easy to say but no format is easy and it requires a lot of effort and determination," he said.

In November, Gill had missed the second Test against South Africa and the ensuing ODI series due to a neck injury sustained on the second day of the opening Test in Kolkata, which required two days of hospitalisation.

"It's never easy to miss out and watching the team play. There are so many things you want to do as captain and you need to have a momentum and build on that," he said.

Gill also stressed the importance of preparation, particularly when transitioning between formats.

"In the last two Test series, we did not have enough time to prepare... If we had won against South Africa, it wouldn't have made a lot of difference and preparation for me is a big thing. We did not have enough time before South Africa and the West Indies series at home.