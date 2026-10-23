When information is abundant, judgement becomes an advantage

For much of modern investing, access to information was an advantage. Those who could obtain better data, process it faster and develop superior research capabilities had an opportunity to see what others could not. But that advantage is being steadily eroded.

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Today, information is abundant. Analytical capabilities once confined to sophisticated institutions are now becoming increasingly accessible, while artificial intelligence is transforming the speed and scale of data processing. Yet the environment in which investors must interpret that information is becoming more complex.

This combination has an important implication for the investment profession: the next source of advantage may lie less in having more information and more in exercising better judgement.

Investing through a structural reset The coming decade makes that distinction particularly important. Geopolitical realignment, AI-driven productivity, market digitization, climate-aligned capital allocation and the financialization of household savings are not isolated trends. Together, they are changing the assumptions on which investment decisions have traditionally been made. As discussions at Sibos’2026 underlined, finance is moving towards an ‘always-on’ model, with clients increasingly expecting payments, liquidity and market access around the clock.

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Digital innovations such as tokenization could improve liquidity, broaden access to private assets and modernize market infrastructure, requiring investors to distinguish structural value from market excitement. At the same time, the investment landscape is shifting from efficiency towards resilience, as economic security, strategic self-reliance and trusted partnerships gain importance. In this environment, geopolitics is increasingly shaping corporate strategy and capital allocation. India brings another dimension to this transition. A growing domestic investor base, strong digital market infrastructure and a young population with long investment horizons are broadening participation. Household savings are also steadily moving from fixed deposits and physical assets towards mutual funds and the scale of this shift is visible in the growth of India’s mutual fund industry, where assets under management have risen nearly sixfold over the past decade, from INR 15.63 trillion in August 2016 to INR 87.08 trillion in August 2026, according to AMFI. These structural advantages are significant, but they do not make markets immune to cycles, excesses or sentiment-driven phases. For investors, the challenge is to distinguish a powerful structural story from an investment thesis that can withstand scrutiny.

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Better investing starts with better questions As markets become more complex, the quality of the investment process becomes more important. For institutions, this means assessing an opportunity not simply on its standalone appeal, but on what it contributes to the portfolio across risk, return, liquidity and resilience. An attractive investment can still be the wrong allocation if it does not improve the portfolio outcome.

For investment professionals, discipline in how information is assessed is as important as access to information itself. With a large volume of data and research available, the challenge is to distinguish what matters from what simply adds noise. This calls for a research process designed to test conviction rather than reinforce it; examining the evidence behind an investment thesis, identifying the assumptions that matter most, considering alternative explanations, and stress-testing scenarios. Post-decision reviews can further strengthen this process by assessing whether the original reasoning was sound, which assumptions proved incorrect, and what was genuinely unforeseeable. Cultures that encourage constructive challenge and make room for dissent can ultimately improve decision-making by exposing weak assumptions and reducing the risk of groupthink. AI expands capability and raises the bar for judgement

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The AI conversation in financial services is moving from innovation to infrastructure: from exploring what the technology can do to embedding it safely and at scale. In investment management, artificial intelligence can strengthen the investment architecture by processing larger and more diverse datasets, accelerating idea discovery, deepening risk attribution, personalising client reporting and strengthening scenario analysis, stress testing and liquidity planning.

But analytical capability and investment judgement are not interchangeable. AI can surface patterns and generate insights at a scale that would previously have been difficult to achieve; professionals must still determine what those outputs mean in context. This makes data quality and lineage, model explainability, validation and governance critical. Human-in-the-loop validation and human-on-the-loop oversight help ensure that outputs remain auditable and defensible, particularly where decisions affect clients.

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As AI expands its role in investment analysis, human judgement becomes more critical. Technology can analyze black-and-white data, but experience is essential to interpret the shades of grey, challenge model blind spots and make sound decisions in complex markets.

Continuous learning as a professional discipline This changing environment is also reshaping what it means to remain professionally relevant. 2019 CFA Institute research found that 39% of investment professionals expect the structure of their role to be substantially different or no longer exist in its current form within the next five to ten years. Investment outcomes increasingly sit at the intersection of finance, technology, regulation, sustainability, consumer behavior, geopolitics and public policy. Expertise cannot remain confined to knowledge acquired at one stage of a career; the framework through which professionals understand markets must evolve with the markets themselves.

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Continuous learning, therefore, needs to become part of professional practice. Engagement with professional communities is one way to remain connected to evolving research, perspectives and market developments beyond the boundaries of an organization. Platforms such as CFA Institute and CFA Society® provide one such avenue for that continued engagement, alongside the wider exchange of knowledge across the investment profession.

Specifically for CFA® charterholders, the discipline required to earn the charter; questioning assumptions, testing evidence and applying technical rigor; becomes more valuable when carried through a career. As markets evolve, the objective is not simply to know more, but to keep improving how information is interpreted and decisions are made.

The next decade will bring richer data, more powerful tools and greater complexity to investment decision-making. As analysis becomes easier to automate, the investment professional’s role will increasingly lie in identifying what matters, challenging assumptions and applying experience to the evidence. Technology can expand insight and accelerate analysis, but accountability for sound, considered decisions remains human. Ultimately, the quality of judgement may prove to be the investment professional’s most enduring edge.

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The article is written by Jayashree Sathy, CFA, Managing Director, State Street.

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