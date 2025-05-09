When Sunshine Becomes Water: Prakash Hinduja on Hinduja Foundation’s Solar Project in Ajmer

In the sun-scorched landscapes of Rajasthan, where water scarcity has long dictated the pace of life, an innovative leap is changing the narrative. The Hinduja Foundation (philanthropic arm of the UK’s richest Hinduja Family), in collaboration with Hinduja Leyland Finance and Ambuja Foundation, is bringing life to the arid lands of Ajmer by using the very element Rajasthan is blessed with in abundance: sunshine.

The solar-powered drinking water system implemented at Tihari village represents innovation, sustainability, and empowerment. Fitted with auto-sensor technology, the system provides clean drinking water consistently and is solely driven by solar energy. The initiative is not just a technical upgrade but a lifeline for communities, especially women and small farmers, who are most burdened by the lack of accessible water.

Water Scarcity Meets Solar Innovation

Rajasthan, known for its extreme temperatures and limited rainfall, often ranks among the most water-deprived regions of India. With rising climate unpredictability, groundwater sources are dwindling, and traditional water sources have become unreliable. This is where the Hinduja Foundation's sustainable water management program combines solar energy with intelligent infrastructure to reimagine water access.

The initiative focuses on three key components:

1. Solar-powered water systems for safe drinking water.

2. Irrigation ponds to aid smallholder farmers in cultivating land year-round.

3. Rainwater harvesting units to replenish groundwater levels.

These solutions are rooted in sustainability and self-reliance, reducing dependence on erratic electricity supply while delivering clean water with minimal ecological impact.

Empowering the Backbone of Rural India

The strongest element of this project is that it is centered around inclusion. The Hinduja Foundation and its collaborators put women, the poor, and small-scale farmers first because it is these groups that are disproportionately affected by water inequality.

Women, traditionally the primary water collectors in rural India, now have more time for education, entrepreneurship, and leadership roles in community governance. The project isn't just about water but dignity and empowerment.

A Vision Backed by Leadership

Prakash Hinduja (79), Managing trustee of the Hinduja Foundation, sees the initiative as a critical example of the Hinduja Family's values.

"This project in Ajmer is a shining example of how we can merge tradition with innovation. It's not just about solving a problem—it's about creating a legacy of resilience and responsibility." – Prakash Hinduja.

The Hinduja Brothers— Late Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok—have long been at the forefront of global philanthropy. Their vision for the Hinduja Foundation combines corporate responsibility with deep-rooted cultural sensitivity, particularly in sectors like education, healthcare, and water sustainability.

"Our family has always believed in inclusive growth. When investing in water, you invest in health, education, and livelihoods. That's the ripple effect we strive for," added Swiss-citizen Prakash Hinduja.

The Foundation's work in Rajasthan is not a standalone effort—it complements broader sustainability goals across India, including similar water revitalisation programs in the Himalayan regions of Uttarakhand.

"From the mountains of Uttarakhand to the deserts of Rajasthan, we show that sustainable solutions are scalable. The sun is free—why not use it to bring life where it's needed most?" – Prakash Hinduja.

A Blueprint for Future Water Resilience

The success of the Ajmer project offers a compelling blueprint for replication across other drought-prone areas of India and beyond. Through coordination of solar power, sensor-based automation, and community participation, the Hinduja Foundation has designed a cost-effective and deeply meaningful model.

In addition, the partnership with the Ambuja Foundation provides an added layer of field experience and on-ground legitimacy, ensuring that the infrastructure is underpinned by strong training, maintenance, and local governance models.

Building on Legacy, Fueling the Future

The UK’s billionaire Hinduja Family, now in its fourth generation of leadership, continues to blend business acumen with social commitment. The Rajasthan solar water project is not just an act of philanthropy—it's a revolutionary movement, consistent with the Foundation's long-term initiative of “Partnering for Change.”

With global water shortages emerging as a growing issue, projects like this hold out a promising way forward. In places where water once meant hours of walking under a harsh sun, the sun itself now delivers water at the tap's push.

And that is the real essence of transformation—not just changing systems but changing lives.

