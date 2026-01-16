Which ₹10 Crore Term Insurance Plan Is Suitable for Your Profile?

Choosing a high-value term insurance cover is a thoughtful step toward planning long-term financial protection for your family. With rising living costs, education expenses, and ongoing liabilities, individuals increasingly consider higher coverage amounts to provide structured financial support for their dependents, often leading to the common question, “Which ₹10 Crore term insurance fits me?”

While a ₹10 Crore cover may appear substantial, determining its suitability depends on income levels, financial responsibilities, and long-term obligations. Selecting an appropriate plan also involves reviewing policy tenure, benefit structure, and optional riders that align with personal protection needs.

Understanding Term Insurance Term insurance is designed to provide life cover for a specific policy period. If the Life Assured passes away during the policy term, the nominee receives the death benefit, which may help cover regular household expenses, outstanding liabilities, and long-term financial needs.

This form of life insurance generally does not include maturity benefits. This structure allows insurers to offer high coverage amounts - like ₹10 Crore - at competitive premiums compared to other types of life insurance.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a ₹ 10 Crore Term Plan Selecting a high-value cover requires a closer look at your financial health and future obligations. Here are three critical pillars to evaluate.

1. Coverage Amount: A suitable coverage amount is generally based on income replacement needs and existing liabilities.

Income Consideration: Individuals with higher annual incomes may evaluate higher coverage levels to support ongoing household requirements.

Liability Coverage: Outstanding loans, such as housing or business liabilities, should be considered while determining coverage. For individuals with significant financial commitments, higher coverage levels may be evaluated based on personal requirements.

2. Policy Tenure: Choosing the appropriate policy duration is just as important as the sum assured. The tenure should ideally cover your working years - until you expect to retire or until your major financial responsibilities are met.

Retirement Age: If you plan to retire at 60, your policy may cover you until at least that age.

Dependents: If you have young children, you might need coverage until they are financially independent, which may be 20 or 25 years from now. 3. Riders: Riders are optional add-ons that enhance the scope of your base policy. While they come at an additional cost, they are intended to provide support during living crises, not just upon death.

Critical Illness Rider: Provides a lump-sum payout upon diagnosis of specified medical conditions.

Accidental Death Benefit Rider: Offers an additional payout if death occurs due to an accident.

Waiver of Premium Rider: Future premiums may be waived in the event of permanent disability. When evaluating a Bajaj Life Insurance term plan or others in the market, checking the availability and cost of these riders can help strengthen your financial shield.

Common Mistakes to Avoid Even with sincere intentions, it is easy to make errors when buying high-value insurance. Here are a few pitfalls to watch out for.

Not Assessing Financial Needs Properly: Simply picking a round figure like ₹ 10 Crore without accounting for your actual needs (inflation, loans, lifestyle costs) may leave you underinsured or overinsured.

Ignoring Policy Terms and Conditions: Always read the fine print. Pay attention to exclusions (what is not covered) and the claim settlement process. Understanding these details upfront is intended to prevent surprises for your family later.

Hiding Medical History: Transparency is non-negotiable. If you have pre-existing conditions, declare them. Non-disclosure is a primary reason for claim rejection. Conclusion Still thinking about which ₹10 crore term insurance policy fits me? Bajaj Life Insurance offers plans structured to provide life cover with defined policy terms. It is a significant step toward planning for your family’s future. It acts as a financial guardian, intended to support your loved ones in pursuing their dreams - whether that’s a college education or a comfortable retirement - while providing a layer of financial protection.

Take the time to assess your current lifestyle, future liabilities, and your dependents' specific needs. Consult with a financial advisor if needed to calculate the coverage and tenure that suits you. Remember, the goal is peace of mind. By choosing the appropriate plan today, you are taking steps to help ensure that your family’s tomorrow remains financially stable.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.