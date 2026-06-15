Which Destination Matches Your Travel Style?

Every destination packs its own character, and chances are some match yours better than others. With Club Mahindra’s treasure map of resorts spanning wide terrains, it’s easy to indulge your unique travel persona, no matter who you like to be on vacation.

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The Explorer

Rucksack crammed with essentials. Eyes wide open, much like their Google maps—the Explorer is an easy archetype to spot. If you prefer the road not taken over #Top10, then these Club Mahindra resorts are perfect for you.



Chumbi, Sikkim

Club Mahindra Chumbi Mountain Retreat is where the Kangchenjunga rises beyond your window, and scenic Himalayan trails turn every long walk into your next adventure. Trace the calls of resident birds amid oak forests or join locals for a heartfelt Sikkimese meal—Chumbi’s air is always crackling with spontaneous magic.



Arookutty, Kerala

Circled by canals, palms, and gem-green paddy fields, the riverside retreat of Club Mahindra Arookutty offers a unique perspective of Alleppey’s backwaters. Step off the boat at Pathiramanal Island to spend the day with butterflies and over 90 species of birds. For urban explorers, Alappuzha market offers a sensory jumble of ground spices, Kathakali masks, and sundry local treasures.



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Dindi, Andhra Pradesh

Perched on the banks of river Godavari, Club Mahindra Dindi RVR offers a rare base for exploring the coastal-meets-pastoral life of Konaseema. Catch some waves and a spectacular sunset at Perupalem Beach, about an hour away. Closer to the resort, stroll along Antarvedi Beach to witness the dramatic confluence of the Godavari River and the Bay of Bengal. Off-the-cuff doesn’t begin to describe it.



The Anchor

Every family trip that makes it out of the WhatsApp chat owes it to the Anchor. Whether you are a mom serving snacks and outfit inspiration, the rock of a dad rocking out at mountain pubs, or the enthusiastic sibling who holds it all together, these Club Mahindra stays are safe bets for your tribe.



Madikeri, Karnataka

Plantation tours paced for all ages. Aerial monorail ride for kids at heart. Waterfall trails for the young, and a relaxing coffee scrub for mom. Throw in Coorg’s signature pandi curry, and everyone’s happy at Club Mahindra Madikeri!



Jaipur, Rajasthan

Sharing once-in-a-lifetime memories with your loved ones is easy at Club Mahindra Nature Resort, Jaipur, with unique stay options ranging from treehouses to water villas—in the heart of desert land! The green retreat comes with other novelties like jungle safari, camel ride, sweeping views of the Aravallis, and even a peacock-themed bar for when the kids are asleep.



Alibaug, Maharashtra

Set along Maharashtra’s Konkan coast, Club Mahindra Alibaug’s landscape blends our childhood wonders of forts and beaches with rural temple pitstops for the faithful. Poolside dining, coastal flavours, and an aura of laid-back luxury make it easy for the generations to come together for one wholesome getaway set to the sound of waves.

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Club Mahindra Chumbi Mountain Retreat is where the Kangchenjunga rises beyond your window, and scenic Himalayan trails turn every long walk into your next adventure.



The Artist

The Artist packs their journal, camera, paintbrush, or paperback before they pack their toiletries. If your travel highlights lie in passing poetry—sunlight on river water or the cacophony of a local bazaar—then these destinations come bearing the gift of inspiration.



Udaipur, Rajasthan

What’s lovelier than a city with lakes? A city with lakes and palaces. Set against the Aravallis, Club Mahindra Udaipur blends regal architecture with open courtyards and gardens. Folk dances, thikri art, and tales of Rajput valour come together to evoke a cinematic romance you can dream about for years.



Naldehra, Himachal Pradesh

Take pine woods, wooden balconies, forest trails, starry skies—and set it all against crisp views of the Pir Panjal. Club Mahindra Pristine Peaks Naldehra stirs the soundscape of rare Himalayan birds with the aroma of guchhi biryani. Just the right ingredients to feed your creative spirit.



Ashtamudi, Kerala

Wake up to the sound of waves and watch a tangerine sun float over Kerala’s second-largest lake—you’re at Club Mahindra Ashtamudi. With houseboat excursions, village pitstops, local arts, and sumptuous Kerala cuisine, this waterfront resort romances the poetry of gentle living.



The Foodie

Their dream itinerary features second breakfasts, and spontaneous food stops at homestays and highways. If you can tell authentic shack meals from hipster grub masquerading as local, feast your heart out at these Club Mahindra destinations.

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Assonora, Goa

There are birding and cycling trails, fort ruins and majestic cathedrals. But at Club Mahindra Assonora, food takes centre stage. Scoring big on siesta-worthy coastal thalis and heady cocktails, this gastronomic journey extends to a masterclass on Goan cooking that lets you taste the curries of your labour.



Virajpet, Karnataka

If Coorgi specials, live chaat counters, and decadent desserts sound like an impressive range, Club Mahindra Virajpet is your address. In a true unison of local and global flavours, it houses Coorgenburg, an eclectic restaurant where you can polish off piping hot vol-au-vent or quesadilla with Kodava masala fried fish—washing it down with a chilled pint or two.



Binsar, Uttarakhand

Go for the jungle safari and the temple treks, stay for the deep Kumaoni flavours. Take your pick from bhang ka murgh, bhatt ke dubke, or Kumaoni machhi ka jhol—some of these regional favourites prepared in the traditional ghar ka chulha style. For a deeper dive, Club Mahindra Binsar Valley’s chef-led dining experiences explore local flavours and their unique history.

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The Bucket-List Hopper

Antihero to the Explorer but a star in their own right, the Bucket List Hopper doesn’t care if you find their obsession with touristy hotspots exhausting. If ‘cliches are cliches for a reason’ is your motto and you don’t fear a brimming itinerary, get cracking on these quintessential Club Mahindra getaways.



Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty aka Udhagamandalam conjures visions of misty mornings and glistening plantations, and Club Mahindra Derby Green has plenty of both. Garden breakfasts, tea factory tours, and wildlife safari trails are some fail-proof ways to embrace its timeless charm. The mission is best achieved with a side of Ooty’s famous chocolates, known to charm as edible gifts.



Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

A time-tested favourite for Mumbai-Pune folks and the perfect long weekend getaway for anyone in the vicinity, Mahabaleshwar has seen generations of dedicated holidaymakers. A newly opened address at this familiar haunt is Chambers Mahabaleshwar—a 200-year-old property where antique decor meets hill-town whimsy. Don’t skip: Farm visits, scenic viewpoints, and the customary trip to Mapro Garden for a taste of strawberry culture.



Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Step into the pages of The Jungle Book at Club Mahindra Bandhavgarh—a wilderness retreat cradled by dense sal forests and cascading hills. Wake up to sightings of jackals, golden foxes, and sundry birds before you set out for the day’s safari. With a sighting of the Royal Bengal tiger looming well within possibility, this bucket-list Indian safari has endured all seasons.

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The Seeker

For the Seeker, travel is not a lifestyle but a spiritual side quest. If your idea of travel is a mountain sunset that can summon tears or the strange magnetism of a forest shrine, then these addresses will set you up for some transcendent moments.



Gangtok, Sikkim

Amidst Sikkim’s peaks and valleys, Club Mahindra Le Vintuna Resort invites you into a meditative escape guided by the soft flow of the Ranikhola river. Turn prayer wheels at Rumtek monastery or witness glacial waters of the Tsongmo Lake shimmer near the revered Baba Mandir. Come nightfall, you can always gather your reflections under a surreal dance of stars.



Dapoli, Maharashtra

Set in the quiet coastal town of Ratnagiri, Club Mahindra Dapoli is a hilltop sanctuary with forests on one side and swirling waters of the Arabian Sea on the other. Expect long walks on long beaches, idle hours by ancient sea forts, scenic treks to Siddhivinayak temple, and secret hot springs that nourish the body and mind.



Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Every experience can be a brush with the spiritual in the land of the Dalai Lama. Park yourself at Club Mahindra Dharamshala and drive to the Dalai Lama Temple in nearby McLeod Ganj for a sacred pause. If you’re the kind that seeks clarity in primal adrenaline, soar through the skies of Bir Billing—the world’s second-highest paragliding site—framed by the silver spurs of the Dhauladhar range.

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