Whistling Woods International & invideo partner to launch the WWI-invideo AI Lab to future-proof creators

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: Whistling Woods International (WWI), India’s premier institute for film, communication, and creative arts, partners with invideo- the AI video platform for serious creatives, to launch a state-of-the-art AI Lab at its Filmcity campus in Mumbai.

With this partnership, Whistling Woods International takes yet another step on its tech-advancement journey by integrating cutting-edge AI-enhanced filmmaking tools and agents into its curriculum, marking a significant milestone in creative arts education. Students at Whistling Woods International will benefit greatly from invideo's advanced creative technologies, including its AI filmmaking agent, “Agent One”, which will empower them to push the boundaries of storytelling and content creation.

As AI continues to transform workflows across creative industries, this partnership underscores an important reality: technology can unlock new creative possibilities, but it can never replace the creative thinking, instincts, and artistic vision that creators bring to the craft. It is this belief in human-centric creativity, enhanced by technical skills, that lies at the heart of the collaboration.

Commenting on the collaboration, Subhash Ghai, Founder & Chairman of Whistling Woods International, said, "At Whistling Woods International, we have always believed that technology serves creativity, not the other way around. As the world evolves, it is important that our students learn to work with emerging technologies while continuing to strengthen the imagination, emotion, and originality that lie at the heart of great creative work. Whistling Woods International, over the past 20 years, has entered into pioneering, industry changing partnerships with M&E technology companies, and we see this partnership with invideo as a continuation of a commitment to innovation in creative education.”

Sanket Shah, Founder & CEO of invideo AI, added, “In the long journey of technological innovations that have enabled great filmmaking to thrive, AI is the current sharp new tool in the arsenal of filmmakers. At invideo, our mission is rooted in a responsibility to prepare the next generation for what lies ahead, and this lab is where the next era of storytelling begins. We believe that the finest creative arts professionals of tomorrow will be those who blend timeless traditions with the new creative possibilities AI unlocks. Through this lab, we are investing in a new generation of creators who will push the boundaries of storytelling and reimagine what the creative arts can become for generations to come.”

This collaboration reflects a shared conviction held by both institutions, that students should not only focus on theoretical implications but also keep up to date with the AI technologies that are shaping the future of the industry.

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