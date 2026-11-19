The arrival of white tiger ‘Tejas’ at Dehradun’s Malsi Zoo is expected to strengthen the city’s wildlife tourism appeal, with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurating the animal’s enclosure on Thursday. The white tiger’s arrival marks the first time the animal has been brought to the state, according to the government.

Advertisement

Dhami dedicated the enclosure to visitors and said the addition would offer tourists a distinct wildlife viewing experience. The zoo attracts around 8.5 lakh visitors annually and generates more than ₹7 crore in revenue each year. The government expects the new attraction to increase footfall and support tourism-linked economic activity.

New wildlife attraction Malsi Zoo is among Uttarakhand’s major tourist destinations. The state government said two tigers of other species had earlier been brought to the zoo, helping increase visitor interest. Tejas is expected to add to its appeal.

Dhami said the zoo was not simply a recreational destination but an important platform for understanding wildlife, biodiversity and ecosystems. He said institutions such as Dehradun Zoo could build public awareness of environmental conservation while contributing to tourism.

Advertisement

Uttarakhand’s forests, biodiversity and natural heritage were valuable assets, particularly given the state’s environmental and geographical sensitivity and the challenges posed by natural disasters.

Students get free entry Dhami announced that college students would be allowed free entry to Dehradun Zoo. The facility had already been extended to children. The government said the move was intended to increase awareness of wildlife conservation and environmental protection among younger people.

The chief minister said free access would give college students practical exposure to nature and wildlife conservation, helping foster environmental sensitivity and a sense of responsibility.

Dhami said protecting forests and biodiversity was not solely the government’s responsibility but a collective duty of society. He added that wildlife conservation and making younger generations more sensitive towards nature were among the state government’s priorities.

Advertisement

With annual footfall of about 8.5 lakh and revenue exceeding ₹7 crore, the facility has an established role in Dehradun’s tourism landscape. The government expects the white tiger to draw additional visitors, while free entry for college students could widen access to the zoo’s learning facilities. Dhami said the state’s natural assets needed protection as development progressed. He stressed that maintaining ecological balance was essential in a state vulnerable to natural disasters. The government has identified wildlife conservation and environmental awareness among young people as key priorities, the government said.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal, Principal Secretary (Forest) R.K. Sudhanshu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) Kapil Lal and senior Forest Department officials attended the inauguration.