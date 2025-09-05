Why Bitcoin matters for every portfolio

Bitcoin at ₹ 1 Crore: Beyond the Milestone Bitcoin crossed ₹1 crore in July 2025 for the first time. It has grown over 20% this year. What is fueling this growth? Is it a good idea to invest at these levels? While risks remain, how can Bitcoin fit into a long-term portfolio? This article explores those questions.

Scarcity: Humanity’s Timeless Measure of Worth There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins. New supply is created through an energy-intensive process called mining, which currently produces 3.125 every 10 minutes, or about 450 a day, on a global public ledger known as the blockchain. Every four years this rate is cut in half, giving Bitcoin engineered disinflation and ensuring it remains finite, auditable, portable, and divisible.

Scarcity is what underpins value. It is why gold has held its place for centuries. And with Bitcoin being not only truly scarce and finite, but also easily portable and divisible, it solves the long-standing limitations of gold. For this reason, Bitcoin is increasingly referred to as Digital Gold.

Demand Outrunning Supply In 2025, 450 Bitcoins are created per day but demand from institutional buyers far exceeds that. U.S. Bitcoin ETFs and corporate treasuries together have been acquiring more than 1,700 Bitcoins a day, almost four times the daily flow of new supply.

This simple imbalance, demand consistently outpacing supply is not speculation, but structural. It is a signal that Bitcoin is being absorbed into mainstream financial infrastructure at a pace that its coded scarcity cannot match.

From the Margins to the Mainstream The story is not confined to private markets. Policy and institutions are moving too. There are now 11 Bitcoin ETFs in the United States, which together have accumulated over $140 billion in assets since their launch in January 2024.

Source: BitSave

Over 100 publicly traded companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, reshaping corporate treasury management.

Nations too are participating: the United States, Bhutan, El Salvador, and the UAE amongst others hold Bitcoin as part of their financial or strategic frameworks. These steps, diverse in form but consistent in direction, show that Bitcoin is no longer on the margins of finance. It is being integrated into the mainstream.

A $2 Trillion Asset in a $1,000 Trillion World Bitcoin today has a market capitalisation of roughly $2 trillion. Global wealth is estimated at $1,000 trillion, with around half parked in assets used primarily as stores of value - gold, bonds, and real estate. Against that backdrop, Bitcoin represents just 0.2% of the pool.

Source: BitSave

Even modest reallocation into a scarce, liquid, globally transferable asset has the potential to reshape portfolios over time. The scale of the store-of-value market leaves considerable room for growth.

Risks Investors Should Not Ignore The risk of a U.S. ban has all but disappeared, but Indian investors face their own challenges. The asset remains taxed but not yet regulated, creating gaps in consumer protection and placing far greater importance on the choice of platform used to invest.

Bitcoin’s volatility, while lower than in its early years, is still significant and may not suit conservative investors. The past year has also seen cyber incidents at global and domestic exchanges, underscoring that operational risk is real. And with thousands of cryptocurrencies in circulation, many of questionable credibility, investors must be wary of scams masquerading as “the next Bitcoin.”

Safety Standards Matter More Than Ever This is why the platform matters as much as the asset itself. Investors should ensure their provider follows globally recognised standards of safety and transparency, including secure custody and clear compliance practices. As in traditional finance, trust comes not from promises but from verifiable standards.

How to Size Bitcoin in a Portfolio Volatility can be managed through sizing. Historical data shows that adding a modest allocation of 2–5% Bitcoin to a traditional 60/40 equity–bond portfolio has improved risk-adjusted returns. This allocation is enough to matter if Bitcoin’s trajectory continues, but small enough to absorb its swings.

Even mainstream institutions now project that Bitcoin will capture a larger share of global wealth. Standard Chartered estimates Bitcoin could reach 5% of global store-of-value assets by 2028, implying prices above ₹5 crore per Bitcoin. For investors, the prudent way forward is measured participation.

Closing Thought Bitcoin combines scarcity that is verifiable, demand that is global, and access that is becoming institutional. This is why it is increasingly earning a place beside gold and other established stores of value. For long-term investors, the question is not whether to own it, but how much, and through which standards.

Put simply, the risk of not owning Bitcoin is much greater than owning it.

(The author is Founder and CEO at BitSave)

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.