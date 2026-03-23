Why Cross-Border Payments Are Still a Challenge for Global AI and SaaS Startups

For many founders building global AI and SaaS companies today, operating across countries is no longer unusual. A startup might be incorporated in the United States, run its engineering team from India, and serve customers across multiple continents.

This global structure helps startups access talent and markets quickly. But when it comes to moving money between countries, the process often feels slower than the companies themselves.

Take a common situation. A US-based startup needs to send funds to India to cover salaries, vendor payments, or operational expenses. The transfer is initiated through a bank, and then begins the waiting game. The wire can take several days to reach its destination, and during that time there is often very little visibility on when the funds will actually land.

For finance teams that are trying to manage payroll timelines or vendor commitments, that uncertainty may become an operational challenge.

Despite the global nature of modern startups, cross border payments continue to rely on infrastructure that was designed long before distributed teams became the norm.

One of the biggest issues is settlement speed. Traditional international bank transfers can take anywhere up to five business days. For startups moving funds regularly between the US and India, this delay can disrupt payroll cycles and make cash flow planning more complicated than it needs to be.

Finance teams often end up building extra buffers into their planning because they cannot predict when a transfer will clear.

Another challenge is foreign exchange pricing. The FX rate quoted at the time of initiating a payment does not always match the rate that ultimately settles. In many cases, small markups are embedded within the conversion process.

Individually these differences may appear minor, but for startups transferring funds frequently, they can quietly add up to noticeable costs over time.

Then there is the administrative side of international transfers. Companies receiving funds in India often need documentation such as Foreign Inward Remittance Advice certificates to confirm the nature and source of incoming payments.

Obtaining these documents typically involves manual coordination with banks. Finance teams may spend time following up, tracking paperwork and reconciling transactions instead of focusing on more strategic financial decisions.

These challenges are not new, but they are becoming more visible as startups increasingly operate across borders from their earliest stages.

Efficient Capital Labs began noticing this pattern while working with global AI and SaaS companies. Many founders had built sophisticated technology platforms but were still relying on traditional financial rails when it came to moving money internationally.

That observation led to the development of ECL Flow.

ECL Flow is a cross border payments platform designed specifically for startups that need to send funds from the US to India. The idea was not to build a large financial platform, but to address one specific operational gap that many founders were facing.

The platform enables USD to INR transfers that settle within one business day, reducing the multi-day delays typically associated with international bank wires.

It also provides transparent FX pricing so companies know what rate will be applied to their transactions. This removes the uncertainty that often appears when transfers are processed through multiple intermediaries.

Compliance documentation such as foreign inward certificate/ advice is generated digitally through the platform, allowing finance teams to access the necessary records without repeated follow ups with banks.

Equally important is payment visibility. Companies can track their transfers in real time, giving them a clearer view of when funds are moving and when they will arrive.

For global AI and SaaS startups, financial operations play a much larger role than moving money. They influence payroll reliability, vendor relationships and day to day financial planning.

As more startups build global teams from the beginning, the expectation is simple. The systems that support cross border payments should evolve to match the speed and transparency that modern companies operate with.

Solutions like ECL Flow are part of that shift, helping startups move money across borders in a way that better matches how global companies operate.