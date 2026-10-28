Why Do Investors Need a Demat Account for Online Investing?

If you’ve ever thought about buying your first share, you’ve probably met the phrase “demat account” within five minutes of searching. It sounds technical, like something that needs a finance degree. It doesn’t. It’s simpler than it sounds, and without one, you can’t really invest online at all.

What is a demat account? It's like an online investment safe deposit box. A “dematerialised account” is a term which is a short version of “electronic account” and contains your shares, mutual funds, bonds and ETFs without a certificate. A buyout of a stock via your broker will be reflected here. No paper lost and no courier or certificate that you forgot you had in a drawer.

That's a change that is more significant than it sounds. In 1996, the concept of demat accounts was introduced in India and, prior to that, shares were issued in the form of a certificate. You had to store them, guard them and hope nothing happened. Theft, damage, forgery and slow transfers all came with the territory. Demat accounts removed almost all of that.

What does it actually do? Three things. It holds your securities, keeps track of them and facilitates easy transactions.

Purchase a stock, and the shares of the stock get deposited in your demat account. If you sell, they will go away from here. Dividends, bonus shares and stock splits and rights issues are credited automatically – no forms to fill and no one chasing. The system updates your holdings on its own.

You can also pledge your securities as collateral for a loan. If you ever need credit, your holdings can work for you without being sold. If you have already have paper shares, then your demat account would be the tool to transform your paper shares into electronic shares. This process is known as 'dematerialisation' and your depository participant performs this process.

Why is safety the biggest benefit? Benefits of demat account: While it may be convenient, it's safety that's the true plus. CERTificates are lost, damaged and forged, and a problem may take months to resolve due to paper certificates. With a demat account, your ownership sits digitally with a regulated depository. There’s nothing to misplace and nothing to forge.

You also get faster settlement, less paperwork and lower transaction costs. Odd lots, which were nearly impossible with paper, become easy. And you can check your portfolio from your phone at any hour, wherever you are.

Demat account or trading account? Plenty of first timers mix these up. They’re two different things.

Your trading account is where you place buy and sell orders. Your demat account is where the shares sit afterwards. You need both, and they work together. Your bank account completes the trio by handling the money.

So when you buy a stock, the order goes through your trading account, the shares are stored in your demat account and the payment moves from your bank account.

How do you open one online? Opening a demat account online quick these days. Choose a SEBI registered depository participant (DP), enter your KYC information and confirm it by responding to an OTP that is sent to your Aadhaar. Most of the accounts are available after 1 or 2 days.

Have a PAN card, address proof, bank details and a bank statement/cheque with no amount cancelled. If you plan to trade in futures and options, you’ll need income proof as well. The whole thing can be done on your phone, with no branch visit.

The bottom line You can’t invest in the stock market online without a demat account. It isn’t just a rule. There’s simply nowhere else for your shares to live. It’s the base of every online investment you’ll ever make. Open one early and keep it secure. Then let it quietly hold your portfolio while you focus on the choices that really matter.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.