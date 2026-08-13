Why Does Your Credit Score Matter When You Apply for a Loan?

In summary

A credit score is a numerical representation of aspects of your credit history and repayment behaviour.

Lenders may consider your credit score when assessing a loan application, along with income, existing obligations and other eligibility criteria.

Repayment history, credit utilisation, credit history and credit enquiries can influence your credit profile.

A higher credit score may support your loan application, but it does not guarantee approval or a particular interest rate.

Checking your credit score and Credit Pulse Report can help you understand your credit profile and identify inaccurate information. What is a credit score and why does it matter for a loan? If you are planning to borrow, understanding what is credit score and why it matters can help you prepare before applying for a loan.

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A credit score is a numerical representation of information in your credit file. It is calculated using details such as your repayment history, credit accounts and credit enquiries, based on the scoring methodology used by the relevant credit bureau.

When you apply for a loan, a lender may review your credit information as part of its assessment. Your score can provide an indication of how you have managed credit in the past.

However, your credit score is only one part of a loan assessment. Lenders can also consider your income, existing financial obligations, repayment capacity, employment or business profile and their own eligibility criteria.

How does your credit score affect a loan application? Your credit score can give a lender an indication of your past credit behaviour. A stronger credit profile may support your application, while a history of missed payments or other credit-related issues may require further assessment.

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The impact can vary from one lender to another because each lender has its own credit policies and eligibility requirements.

Credit profile factor Why lenders may consider it Repayment history Indicates how consistently you have met past credit obligations Credit utilisation Shows how much of your available revolving credit you are using Existing credit Provides a view of your current borrowing commitments Credit history Shows your credit behaviour over time Credit enquiries Indicates recent applications for credit

A credit score does not by itself determine whether you will receive a loan. The lender makes the final decision based on its overall assessment.

What credit score is considered good for a loan? Credit scores can have different ranges depending on the credit bureau and scoring model. For scores using the commonly seen 300–900 range, a score closer to 900 generally indicates a stronger credit profile.

Credit score range* General indication 300–549 Low 550–649 Fair 650–749 Good 750–900 Strong

*These ranges are indicative. The range and interpretation may vary depending on the credit bureau and scoring methodology.

Having a higher score does not guarantee loan approval. Similarly, there is no universal score that guarantees a particular interest rate, loan amount or tenure. Lenders may consider several other factors before making a decision.

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What factors can affect your credit score? Your credit score reflects information in your credit file. Your credit behaviour over time can therefore influence your score.

Repayment history: Making loan EMIs and credit card payments on time can help maintain a consistent repayment record. Missed or delayed payments may negatively affect your credit profile. Credit utilisation: Credit utilisation refers to how much of your available revolving credit you are using. Managing your credit card balances responsibly can help you maintain a healthy credit profile. Length of credit history: The age and history of your credit accounts can form part of your credit profile. A longer record of responsible credit management provides more information about your borrowing behaviour. Credit mix: Your credit profile may include different types of credit, such as secured and unsecured loans. However, taking credit simply to create a particular mix is not advisable. Credit enquiries: When you apply for a loan or credit card, a lender may make an enquiry into your credit report. Multiple applications within a short period can result in several enquiries being recorded. Does the credit bureau you check matter? India has multiple credit information companies, including TransUnion CIBIL, Experian, Equifax and CRIF High Mark.

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Each credit bureau may use its own scoring methodology. For example, an Experian credit score is generated using information in your Experian credit file and its applicable scoring methodology.

Scores from different credit bureaus may therefore not always be identical. The important consideration is to understand the information in your credit profile and maintain responsible credit behaviour.

A credit bureau also does not approve or reject your loan application. The lender makes the final decision based on its assessment and applicable eligibility criteria.

How to check your credit score online? You can check your credit score online through Bajaj Finance and access your Credit Pulse Report to review key information about your credit profile.

Step 1: Visit the Credit Pulse Report page

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Go to the official Bajaj Finance website and open the Credit Pulse Report page. Select the option to check your credit score.

Step 2: Verify your mobile number

Enter your registered mobile number and complete the verification using the OTP received on your phone.

Step 3: Enter your details

Provide the required information, such as your name, PAN, date of birth, email address, mobile number and PIN code.

Step 4: Check your credit score

After successful verification, your available credit score will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review your Credit Pulse Report

Access your Credit Pulse Report to review details such as your repayment history, active credit accounts, recent enquiries and other credit information. You can also download the report for future reference.

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What should you do before applying for a loan? Checking your credit profile before applying can help you identify potential issues and make more informed borrowing decisions.

Review your credit report: Check your active accounts, repayment history, outstanding balances and recent credit enquiries. Check for errors: Look for incorrect personal details, unfamiliar accounts, inaccurate repayment information or credit enquiries that you do not recognise. Raise a dispute where required: If you identify incorrect information, raise a dispute with the relevant credit bureau and/or the concerned lender, as applicable. Review your existing obligations: Consider your current EMIs, credit card balances and other financial commitments before taking on additional debt. Avoid unnecessary credit applications: Apply for credit when you need it and avoid making multiple applications within a short period. How can you maintain a healthy credit profile? A healthy credit profile is built through consistent credit management. Simple habits can help you stay on top of your credit:

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Pay loan EMIs and credit card bills on time.

Keep track of your outstanding credit.

Manage your credit card utilisation responsibly.

Avoid unnecessary credit applications.

Review your credit report periodically.

Check that your credit information is accurate and up to date. Your credit score is one part of the loan decision Your credit score can give lenders an indication of your past credit behaviour, making it a relevant part of the loan assessment process. However, it does not tell the entire story.

Lenders may also consider your income, existing liabilities, repayment capacity, employment or business profile, loan requirements and their own eligibility policies.

Before applying for a loan, checking your credit score and reviewing your Credit Pulse Report can help you understand your current credit position. Maintaining timely repayments and responsible credit usage can also help you manage your credit profile over time.

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Check your credit score online and access your Credit Pulse Report before applying for a loan.

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The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.