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Why Early Purchase of Term Insurance Significantly Reduces Lifetime Cost

Delaying term insurance can lead to higher premiums and increased risks as age and health factors come into play. Securing coverage early offers lower costs and better financial protection, making timely decisions essential for long-term financial security.

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Published25 Mar 2026, 02:13 PM IST
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Why Early Purchase of Term Insurance Significantly Reduces Lifetime Cost
Why Early Purchase of Term Insurance Significantly Reduces Lifetime Cost
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Timing may play a significant role in the planning of long term financial security. Purchasing term insurance is one of the most influential financial choices that people make but many of them postpone it to later life periods. Although delay might appear to be innocent, it usually translates into huge premium increases throughout the tenure period of the policy.

Health and age are the major determinants of premiums by insurance providers. The healthier and younger an applicant is the less perceived risk to an insurer. This will mean that those who buy sooner will get cheaper premiums that will not be changed as long as the policy is in place.

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But the waiting period also puts potential customers at risk of increasing prices, tightening of the underwriting, and potential health complications. In other words, the sooner one makes the purchase, the cheaper the protection would be in the long run.

How Age Influences Insurance Premiums

Age plays a central role in how insurers calculate the cost of life cover. As people grow older, the likelihood of medical conditions increases, which directly affects premium rates.

Here are several ways age impacts pricing:

  • Lower risk at younger ages
    Younger individuals generally have fewer health concerns, making them less risky to insure.
  • More favourable premium rates
    Insurers reward lower risk with more affordable premiums.
  • Easier underwriting approval
    Younger applicants often face fewer medical tests and are more likely to qualify for preferred rates.
  • Long-term premium stability
    Once a policy is issued, premiums typically remain fixed for the entire tenure.

Because of these factors, purchasing term insurance earlier allows individuals to secure significantly lower premiums compared with buying the same coverage later in life.

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The Financial Impact of Delaying Your Purchase

Many people postpone life cover because they believe they have time or feel financially secure. However, waiting can increase overall costs and reduce flexibility.

Delaying coverage may lead to:

  • Higher premiums due to age
    Even a delay of five to ten years can noticeably increase the cost of insurance.
  • Potential health complications
    Conditions such as hypertension or diabetes may develop with age, raising premiums.
  • Stricter medical evaluations
    Older applicants may undergo more detailed health screenings.
  • Reduced eligibility for certain plans
    Some policies have age limits, which can restrict available options.

Over time, these factors contribute to a significantly higher lifetime cost than purchasing early.

Long-Term Benefits of Buying Early

Buying coverage at a younger age offers several financial advantages that extend well into the future.

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Key benefits include:

  • Lower total cost over time
    Locking in lower premiums can lead to substantial long-term savings.
  • Extended financial protection
    Early coverage ensures family members remain protected during major life stages.
  • Predictable financial planning
    Fixed premiums make budgeting easier over the years.
  • Greater peace of mind
    Early policyholders avoid uncertainty related to health or rising insurance costs.

By purchasing term insurance early, individuals can secure reliable financial protection while keeping lifetime costs under control.

Conclusion: A Smart Step Towards Financial Security

The most relevant factor in determining life insurance premiums is age. The younger the applicant, the cheaper it is and the more the approval can be done. Waiting will, however, usually lead to increased premiums and tougher requirements to qualify.

Early purchase coverage means that people will enjoy the advantages of paying low premiums and covering their loved ones without having to worry of increased expenses in their old age. The time value of money is a big fact in the long run because by taking steps earlier instead of later, it is possible to save a lot of money both financially and in general.

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Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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