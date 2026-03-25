Why Early Purchase of Term Insurance Significantly Reduces Lifetime Cost

Timing may play a significant role in the planning of long term financial security. Purchasing term insurance is one of the most influential financial choices that people make but many of them postpone it to later life periods. Although delay might appear to be innocent, it usually translates into huge premium increases throughout the tenure period of the policy.
Health and age are the major determinants of premiums by insurance providers. The healthier and younger an applicant is the less perceived risk to an insurer. This will mean that those who buy sooner will get cheaper premiums that will not be changed as long as the policy is in place.
But the waiting period also puts potential customers at risk of increasing prices, tightening of the underwriting, and potential health complications. In other words, the sooner one makes the purchase, the cheaper the protection would be in the long run.
Age plays a central role in how insurers calculate the cost of life cover. As people grow older, the likelihood of medical conditions increases, which directly affects premium rates.
Here are several ways age impacts pricing:
Because of these factors, purchasing term insurance earlier allows individuals to secure significantly lower premiums compared with buying the same coverage later in life.
Many people postpone life cover because they believe they have time or feel financially secure. However, waiting can increase overall costs and reduce flexibility.
Delaying coverage may lead to:
Over time, these factors contribute to a significantly higher lifetime cost than purchasing early.
Buying coverage at a younger age offers several financial advantages that extend well into the future.
Key benefits include:
By purchasing term insurance early, individuals can secure reliable financial protection while keeping lifetime costs under control.
The most relevant factor in determining life insurance premiums is age. The younger the applicant, the cheaper it is and the more the approval can be done. Waiting will, however, usually lead to increased premiums and tougher requirements to qualify.
Early purchase coverage means that people will enjoy the advantages of paying low premiums and covering their loved ones without having to worry of increased expenses in their old age. The time value of money is a big fact in the long run because by taking steps earlier instead of later, it is possible to save a lot of money both financially and in general.
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
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