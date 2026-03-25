Why Early Purchase of Term Insurance Significantly Reduces Lifetime Cost

Timing may play a significant role in the planning of long term financial security. Purchasing term insurance is one of the most influential financial choices that people make but many of them postpone it to later life periods. Although delay might appear to be innocent, it usually translates into huge premium increases throughout the tenure period of the policy.

Health and age are the major determinants of premiums by insurance providers. The healthier and younger an applicant is the less perceived risk to an insurer. This will mean that those who buy sooner will get cheaper premiums that will not be changed as long as the policy is in place.

Advertisement

But the waiting period also puts potential customers at risk of increasing prices, tightening of the underwriting, and potential health complications. In other words, the sooner one makes the purchase, the cheaper the protection would be in the long run.

How Age Influences Insurance Premiums Age plays a central role in how insurers calculate the cost of life cover. As people grow older, the likelihood of medical conditions increases, which directly affects premium rates.

Here are several ways age impacts pricing:

Lower risk at younger ages

Younger individuals generally have fewer health concerns, making them less risky to insure.

More favourable premium rates

Insurers reward lower risk with more affordable premiums.

Easier underwriting approval

Younger applicants often face fewer medical tests and are more likely to qualify for preferred rates.

Long-term premium stability

Once a policy is issued, premiums typically remain fixed for the entire tenure. Because of these factors, purchasing term insurance earlier allows individuals to secure significantly lower premiums compared with buying the same coverage later in life.

Advertisement

The Financial Impact of Delaying Your Purchase Many people postpone life cover because they believe they have time or feel financially secure. However, waiting can increase overall costs and reduce flexibility.

Delaying coverage may lead to:

Higher premiums due to age

Even a delay of five to ten years can noticeably increase the cost of insurance.

Potential health complications

Conditions such as hypertension or diabetes may develop with age, raising premiums.

Stricter medical evaluations

Older applicants may undergo more detailed health screenings.

Reduced eligibility for certain plans

Some policies have age limits, which can restrict available options. Over time, these factors contribute to a significantly higher lifetime cost than purchasing early.

Long-Term Benefits of Buying Early Buying coverage at a younger age offers several financial advantages that extend well into the future.

Advertisement

Key benefits include:

Lower total cost over time

Locking in lower premiums can lead to substantial long-term savings.

Extended financial protection

Early coverage ensures family members remain protected during major life stages.

Predictable financial planning

Fixed premiums make budgeting easier over the years.

Greater peace of mind

Early policyholders avoid uncertainty related to health or rising insurance costs. By purchasing term insurance early, individuals can secure reliable financial protection while keeping lifetime costs under control.

Conclusion: A Smart Step Towards Financial Security The most relevant factor in determining life insurance premiums is age. The younger the applicant, the cheaper it is and the more the approval can be done. Waiting will, however, usually lead to increased premiums and tougher requirements to qualify.

Early purchase coverage means that people will enjoy the advantages of paying low premiums and covering their loved ones without having to worry of increased expenses in their old age. The time value of money is a big fact in the long run because by taking steps earlier instead of later, it is possible to save a lot of money both financially and in general.

Advertisement

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.