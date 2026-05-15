Why ESG-aligned workspaces are becoming non-negotiable for Indian enterprises

ESG in the Indian corporate context was largely a reporting exercise, something managed by the compliance team, disclosed in annual reports, and felt by the people walking through the office door each morning..

Several factors are making ESG-aligned workspaces increasingly important for enterprises. Global parent companies are increasingly focusing on Scope 3 emissions accountability that cascades directly into the real estate and facilities decisions of their Indian GCCs and subsidiaries. Institutional investors are scoring Indian enterprises on environmental and social governance metrics that include physical infrastructure. And a generation of professionals, the same talent pool every company is fighting to retain, is increasingly choosing employers based on whether their values show up in the built environment.

DevX has been tracking this shift for several years. Across its 30-plus managed workspace centres in India, the organisation has seen ESG requirements move from a checkbox in RFPs to a decisive selection criterion. This shift suggests that workspaces are increasingly being viewed as part of a company’s broader operational and governance strategy.

From reporting requirement to operational reality

Enterprises are facing expectations from multiple stakeholders . SEBI’s Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting framework has discussed disclosures for listed companies. Global GCC parent organisations, particularly those headquartered in the EU or the US, are under their own regulatory obligations to report on the environmental footprint of international operations. Indian operations are increasingly becoming part of these reporting expectations .

The practical consequence is that enterprises need workspaces that can demonstrate measurable ESG performance: energy-efficient infrastructure, responsible sourcing in fit-outs, green building certifications, and social outcomes like inclusive design and employee wellbeing metrics. Managed workspace operators that incorporate ESG-focused infrastructure may offer operational advantages than conventional landlords retrofitting sustainability as an afterthought.

“When a Fortune 500 client asks us about their India office, the first thing their global real estate team now wants to know is: what’s the energy certification, what’s the waste management protocol, and how does this space contribute to our Scope 3 targets? These are operational questions, not PR questions. Enterprises that haven’t embedded ESG into their facilities thinking are going to find it very difficult to satisfy those mandates quickly.”

— Rushit Shah, Co-founder, DevX

The talent dimension that finance teams are missing

India’s workforce, particularly professionals under 35, is y making employment decisions based on whether an organisation’s stated values are visible in their day-to-day work environment. A workspace that is energy-inefficient, poorly ventilated, or disconnected from wellbeing principles may create a disconnect between sustainability messaging and employee experience . The talent attrition that follows is expensive in ways that never appear on the ESG dashboard.

DevX Design & Build has designed its philosophy around the idea that ESG and human experience are not separate agendas. Green building principles, natural light optimisation, low-VOC materials, biophilic integration and thermal comfort engineering, produce better spaces for human productivity, focus, and wellbeing.

“The best ESG-aligned spaces don’t feel like sustainability projects; they feel like exceptional places to work. When we integrate natural light, clean air quality, responsible materials, and biophilic elements into a workspace, the environmental benefit is real, but so is the human benefit. People are more focused, more energised, and more connected to the organisation. ESG design, done right, is indistinguishable from great design.”

— Parth Shah, Chairman, DevX

The managed workspace advantage in an ESG world

For most Indian enterprises, achieving genuine ESG compliance in a conventional leased office is a significant undertaking. Retrofitting HVAC systems, upgrading lighting infrastructure, sourcing certified materials for refurbishments, and generating the documentation required for green certifications demands capital, time, and expertise that most occupier organisations may not always have internally .

Managed workspace operators may help simplify some of these operational requirements . ESG-compliant infrastructure, certifications, and operational systems are built into the proposition, not negotiated as add-ons. An enterprise deploying a GCC through DevX GCC gains access to a workspace that is already operationally ready from an ESG standpoint, with the documentation and reporting frameworks needed to satisfy global parent-company audits. Existing ESG-ready infrastructure may also help reduce implementation timelines for some enterprises .

“We’re seeing enterprise clients, especially GCCs with global reporting obligations, specifically asking for managed spaces with existing ESG credentials. They don’t want to spend 18 months retrofitting a leased floor to meet their parent company’s sustainability targets. They want to walk into a space that already qualifies. That’s become one of the clearest advantages of the DevX model — ESG readiness is not an upgrade. It’s the default.”

— Lalit Nagrani, Chief Design Officer, DevX

The convergence that Indian enterprises can no longer ignore

ESG-aligned workspaces sit at the intersection of three forces that are only growing: regulatory pressure from domestic and international frameworks, investor scrutiny that now extends to real estate and operational footprint, and the expectations of a workforce that can tell the difference between an organisation that lives its values and one that merely prints them.

The workspace is now a governance asset, one that can strengthen or undermine an organisation’s ESG position with equal force.

DevX has built its managed workspace network with this convergence in mind, through DevX GCC for large enterprise deployments and DevX Design & Build for organisations creating purpose-built, ESG-integrated environments.