Why every woman must start investing now for a secure future

It is a familiar scene in a majority of Indian households. The woman of the house excels at managing the household budget. She could also be an earning member of the family, multitasking between responsibilities of work and home. But, when it comes to long-term financial planning, investment decisions and securing her own future, this often gets pushed to the bottom of the priority list. The statistics are a reflection of this.

In India, only one out of five investors is a woman. Many women postpone this critical task, waiting for a “later date” which could be after a milestone, a career break or simply when a male family member offers to help with it. To address this reality head-on, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund and Livemint are hosting a special Investor Awareness Programme titled, “Secure Your Tomorrow: Start Early with Smart Financial Planning for Women.”

Advertisement

This session is specially designed to turn the powerful thought of financial independence into a simple and actionable plan. Financial experts will explore several key themes. They will delve into the difference between idle savings and money that is put to work, helping attendees understand that money sitting idle in a low-interest account loses purchasing power over time due to inflation, while investing puts that money to work.

The session will also illustrate the real cost of delaying financial decisions by 5-10 years, as it can significantly impact the final corpus due to the lost opportunity of compounding. Furthermore, speakers will highlight the power of small, regular actions, explaining how establishing consistency can be far more powerful than waiting to invest a large, lump sum “someday.”

Advertisement

The session is tailored for women across all stages of life and income profiles, whether you are a young professional, a homemaker managing the budget, a woman returning to the workforce after a break or a self-employed woman with an irregular cash flow.

Expert guidance on taking charge

The programme features experienced voices from the financial industry who will share practical strategies to create wealth. Suranjana Borthakur, Head of Distribution & Strategic Alliances at Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, will deliver the keynote address. She will talk about why starting early matters so much, what fundamentally changes when women take charge of their own money, and how consistent investment habits can create a meaningful difference over the long term.

Following the keynote, Borthakur will lead a focused conversation on the practicalities of moving from saving to investing. This will include establishing a framework for dedicating a portion of income towards long-term goals and understanding the concept of giving “every rupee a job”, preventing money from remaining idle. She will also share strategies for maintaining investment discipline even through major milestones such as getting married, having children, or taking a career break as these could have a major impact on cash flows.

Advertisement

The session will also feature insights from Nisha Sanghavi, Co-founder and Director at Promore Fintech Pvt Ltd, who will bring another valuable perspective to the conversation, on how women can overcome the common hesitation they face when it comes to investing. She will discuss the cost of waiting for another five years and also talk about what small actions women can take to move from thinking to doing.

The event will conclude with an open Q&A session, offering attendees the chance to ask specific doubts, share experiences and receive personalised input from the speakers. Financial planning for women is not just about personal wealth. When a woman starts taking charge of her money, it gives her confidence for her entire family and community. This programme is an invitation to move from “thinking” about your goals to “doing” something about them.

Advertisement

Take the first step to financial freedom

So, if you have been ‘thinking’ about starting your financial journey, the time to act is now. Don’t let another year pass. Learn the simple actions you can take this week to move from intention to execution. Register now to secure your spot at the Mirae Asset Investor Awareness Programme and start your journey towards a financially secure tomorrow.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

An Investor Education and Awareness Initiative by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund. All Mutual Fund investors have to go through a one-time KYC (Know Your Customer) including the process for change in address, Phone number, bank details, etc. Investors should deal only with registered Mutual Funds details of which can be verified on SEBI website under ‘Intermediaries /Market Infrastructure Institutions’. For further information on KYC, RMFs and procedure to lodge a complaint in case of any grievance, you may refer the Knowledge Centre section available on the website of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund. Investors may lodge complaints on https://www.scores.gov.in against registered intermediaries if they are unsatisfied with the responses. SCORES facilitate you to lodge your complaint online with SEBI and subsequently view its status.

Advertisement