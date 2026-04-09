Why India’s Next Wave of Technology Growth Will Be Driven by Inland Cities

India’s technology sector is entering a phase of structural redistribution. For over two decades, the country’s IT and Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem has been anchored in a few high-density metropolitan clusters—most notably Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. These cities built scale through early mover advantage, talent concentration, and infrastructure investments.

However, scale has begun to introduce its own constraints.

Rising real estate costs, increasing congestion, pressure on urban infrastructure, and higher employee attrition are gradually altering the economics of expansion. For large enterprises and multinational corporations, the question is no longer where to enter India, but where to scale sustainably.

This shift is directing attention toward a new category of cities—those that combine policy clarity, infrastructure readiness, and long-term cost efficiency. Among these, Ahmedabad is increasingly being evaluated as a viable technology hub in India and GCC expansion destination.

View full Image View full Image Technology hub in India and GCC expansion destination

The Inland Advantage Globally, technology and financial ecosystems have historically evolved in inland cities with strong administrative and infrastructure support—examples include Dublin, Austin, and Singapore’s planned districts.

India’s next phase of IT growth appears to be following a similar pattern.

Inland cities offer several structural advantages:

• Lower exposure to climate-related risks such as cyclones and flooding

• Greater availability of land for large-scale development

• Lower cost of operations compared to coastal and Tier-1 cities

• Ability to design infrastructure at scale rather than retrofit existing systems

Ahmedabad, supported by Gandhinagar’s administrative ecosystem and the financial presence of GIFT City, represents a convergence of these factors.

The Cost Equation is Shifting For GCCs and IT/ITeS companies, the Total Cost of Occupancy (TCO) is emerging as a primary decision driver.

This includes:

Real estate cost

Energy consumption

Talent cost

Regulatory efficiency

Long-term scalability In Tier-1 cities, these costs have risen significantly over the past decade. Rental premiums, infrastructure inefficiencies, and talent churn have increased the cost of maintaining large-scale operations.

In contrast, emerging cities like Ahmedabad offer:

• More competitive real estate pricing for Grade A office space in India

• Lower employee attrition rates

• Reduced commute times, improving productivity

• Policy-led cost advantages through incentives and SEZ frameworks

This combination creates a structurally lower operating cost environment for enterprises evaluating enterprise office space in India.

Policy as a Structural Lever The Government of Gujarat has been proactive in positioning the state within India’s evolving technology landscape.

Through the Gujarat IT/ITES Policy 2022–27 and the state’s GCC-focused initiatives, companies benefit from:

• Capital subsidies supporting initial investment

• Power tariff support reducing operational costs

• Employment-linked incentives encouraging large-scale hiring

• Faster regulatory approvals through streamlined processes

Additionally, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) provide structural advantages for export-oriented services, including GST efficiencies and improved operating margins for SEZ office operations in India.

Unlike earlier policy frameworks that focused primarily on incentives, Gujarat’s approach integrates infrastructure, governance, and long-term ecosystem development—key requirements for global enterprises.

Infrastructure: From Buildings to Ecosystems One of the critical gaps in emerging cities has historically been the availability of institutional-grade infrastructure.

This is beginning to change.

Developments such as Million Minds Tech City, led by Ganesh Housing Limited, are designed to align with global enterprise requirements.

Spread across approximately 65 acres along the SG Highway—Ahmedabad’s primary commercial business district and enterprise hub—the development represents a shift from standalone buildings to integrated ecosystems. https://millionmindstechcity.com/

Key characteristics include:

• Large floor plates enabling scalability for GCCs and IT operations

• IGBC Platinum-certified green office buildings in India, supporting ESG goals

• Digitally integrated Building Management Systems (BMS) for operational efficiency

• Advanced Visitor Management Systems (VMS) ensuring security compliance

• Campus-level planning integrating workspace, amenities, and employee experience

This model aligns with global workplace trends, where companies prioritise integrated tech cities and future-ready workspaces in India over fragmented office environments.

Decentralisation of India’s Technology Economy India currently hosts over 1,500 GCCs, with projections indicating continued expansion across sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, engineering, and technology.

As these centres scale, enterprises are increasingly adopting a multi-city strategy to mitigate risk and optimise cost.

Ahmedabad’s emergence reflects this broader decentralisation.

Rather than competing directly with established hubs, the city is positioning itself as a complementary destination—offering efficiency, scalability, and policy support.

A Measured Transition The evolution of Ahmedabad into a technology hub is unlikely to be rapid or speculative. Instead, it is expected to be gradual, driven by:

• Policy consistency

• Infrastructure readiness

• Long-term private sector investment

“India’s growth will increasingly depend on the emergence of new urban centres that can support scale without the constraints of legacy infrastructure,” says Shekhar Patel, MD & CEO of Ganesh Housing Limited.

This measured approach may ultimately prove to be Ahmedabad’s strongest advantage.

Conclusion India’s next phase of technology growth will not be defined solely by expansion within existing hubs, but by the emergence of new ecosystems that can support scale, efficiency, and sustainability.

In this context, Ahmedabad represents a structural shift—not an alternative, but an evolution.

For enterprises evaluating long-term strategies in India, the question is no longer whether new cities will emerge, but which ones are best positioned to support the next decade of growth.

Ahmedabad is increasingly part of that conversation.