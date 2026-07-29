Why India’s Renewable Push Must Shift From Transition to Energy Security

When ReNew set up shop back in 2011, renewable energy in India was little more than an ambitious buzzword. Solar tariffs were hovering around an eye-watering ₹15 to ₹17 per kilowatt-hour, wind power was barely breaking even, and coal ruled the roost.
Fast forward 15 years, and the economics have flipped entirely. Today, solar and wind are significantly cheaper to build and run than coal-based power plants. Yet, despite this breakneck expansion, India finds itself at an intriguing paradox.
While green power generation has scaled rapidly, electricity accounts for only 20% of India's overall energy basket. Out of that slice, wind and solar meet less than 15%. In real terms, renewables currently power just 3% of India's total energy needs.
India’s annual energy import bill routinely touches $200 billion. Recent geopolitical shocks in West Asia have laid bare the structural vulnerability of relying on foreign crude and gas. Volatile oil prices do not just trigger domestic inflation; they hit India's current account deficit, put pressure on the rupee, and shake foreign investor confidence.
One of India's biggest opportunities, Jain argued, lies in increasing the share of electricity within the country's overall energy mix. While electricity accounts for roughly 20% of India's energy consumption today, comparable economies such as China are closer to 35%. Closing that gap would allow India to rely far more on domestic energy resources instead of imported fuels.
To move the needle, India needs to aggressively expand the share of electricity within its total energy mix, bringing it closer to peers like China, where power accounts for around 35% of energy consumption. Achieving that requires pushing green power far beyond household sockets and into heavy industries, steel, cement, industrial heating, and transportation.
At the same time, alternate local resources need to step up. Harnessing agricultural bio-waste for compressed bio-gas (CBG), scaling up nuclear baseload capacities, and utilizing coal gasification are all levers that can help reduce dependency on imported fossil fuels while the broader ecosystem matures.
Adding more solar capacity is no longer the hardest part of the equation. The real bottleneck today sits in storage and grid management.
Jain noted that while renewable generation capacity has expanded rapidly, transmission infrastructure and storage have struggled to keep pace, creating a mismatch between daytime solar generation and evening electricity demand.
Because India has added massive amounts of solar power, the grid gets flooded with cheap electricity in the middle of the day. But India’s peak energy demand happens in the evening, driven primarily by cooling needs across homes and businesses. When the sun sets, power generation drops right as demand spikes.
Solving this anomaly requires scaling up Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and pumped hydro storage. Fortunately, battery prices have plunged to nearly a third of what they were two years ago, making commercial projects far more viable. Pure wind or solar tenders are rapidly becoming a thing of the past, giving way to round-the-clock (RTC) and hybrid power solutions.
However, execution speed on transmission lines continues to lag behind generation projects. Delays in getting backend grid connections ready often force developers to curtail power generation during peak hours.
Building a secure energy ecosystem also means avoiding a scenario where India swaps its dependency on foreign oil for a dependency on imported clean-tech components. Currently, much of the global supply chain for solar components remains concentrated in China.
India's strategy to address this has been deliberate. Policy mandates have nudged manufacturers to move progressively upstream. What started with assembling solar modules has quickly expanded to domestic solar cell manufacturing. The next step- building local wafer, ingot, and polysilicon capabilities, is already underway, with major project groundbreakings aligning with upcoming import restrictions.
As Western nations and European markets actively seek to diversify their supply chains to build supply chain resilience, India's integrated manufacturing ecosystem could unlock a massive export window.
Looking ahead, two emerging frontiers could redefine India's role in the global energy transition: green hydrogen and digital compute.
While green hydrogen currently costs more to produce than traditional grey hydrogen, evaluating it purely on immediate economics misses the broader picture. Natural gas prices are notoriously volatile, whereas renewable power costs remain fixed over a 25-year project lifecycle. More importantly, converting green hydrogen into green ammonia for domestic fertilizer production directly protects national food security by insulated farmers from foreign supply disruptions.
Beyond chemical fuels, India is also well-positioned to become an indirect exporter of energy through data centers.
As artificial intelligence scales globally, tech hubs in the West face acute power shortages to run massive AI data centers. India, with its expanding power grid and access to competitive green tariffs, has a unique window to build hyperscale data center infrastructure locally. By processing data on domestic soil and transmitting it globally via fiber networks, India can effectively export green power in the form of digital compute.
Fifteen years ago, India's renewable energy ambition was about proving that clean power could compete with coal. That question has largely been answered. The next phase is considerably more complex: electrifying industries, strengthening storage and transmission, localizing manufacturing, commercializing green hydrogen and building new export opportunities around clean energy.
As the discussion made clear, energy independence will not be achieved through renewable generation alone. It will require treating the energy transition as a long-term strategy for economic resilience, industrial competitiveness and national security
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
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