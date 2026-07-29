Why India’s Renewable Push Must Shift From Transition to Energy Security

When ReNew set up shop back in 2011, renewable energy in India was little more than an ambitious buzzword. Solar tariffs were hovering around an eye-watering ₹15 to ₹17 per kilowatt-hour, wind power was barely breaking even, and coal ruled the roost.

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Fast forward 15 years, and the economics have flipped entirely. Today, solar and wind are significantly cheaper to build and run than coal-based power plants. Yet, despite this breakneck expansion, India finds itself at an intriguing paradox.

Opening the discussion on the latest episode of "India for the World", a leadership series by Mint and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), host Nihil Chaliawala asked Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew, how far India had really come in its energy transition. Sinha described India's progress as both remarkable and incomplete. "In some ways India has come a tremendous distance and in some ways we've only scratched the surface," he said, explaining that while renewable energy has become mainstream over the past 15 years, wind and solar still account for only a fraction of India's total energy consumption. While green power generation has scaled rapidly, electricity accounts for only 20% of India's overall energy basket. Out of that slice, wind and solar meet less than 15%. In real terms, renewables currently power just 3% of India's total energy needs.

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Building on Sumant’s point, Rahul Jain, India Head at BCG, said the next phase of India's energy journey must focus on increasing electricity's share in the country's overall energy mix while strengthening energy security. Watch Episode 10 on Youtube

Key Takeaways at a Glance The 3% Energy Paradox: While solar and wind prices have plummeted below coal, electricity comprises only 20% of India’s energy consumption. Renewables address just 3% of total energy demand, requiring deep electrification across mobility, steel, cement, and industrial heating to scale the remaining 97%.

Solving the Evening Demand Anomaly: India’s peak energy demand occurs in the evening, creating a mismatch with daytime solar surges. Scaling Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and pumped hydro, alongside fixing transmission delays and commercial cost-sharing models, is vital to prevent curtailment.

Upstream Supply Chain Localization: To avoid replacing crude oil dependency with imported solar equipment, India is expanding manufacturing beyond module assembly into domestic solar cells, wafers, ingots, and polysilicon.

Green Hydrogen and "Compute" Exports: Green hydrogen provides a fixed-cost safeguard for fertilizer production and energy security. Simultaneously, leveraging low-cost green power to host AI data centers allows India to indirectly export energy to power-starved global markets as digital compute. The $200 Billion Import Headache India’s annual energy import bill routinely touches $200 billion. Recent geopolitical shocks in West Asia have laid bare the structural vulnerability of relying on foreign crude and gas. Volatile oil prices do not just trigger domestic inflation; they hit India's current account deficit, put pressure on the rupee, and shake foreign investor confidence.

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"We have to take energy security as a strategic priority," says BCG’s Rahul Jain. "This isn't a problem that gets solved in a year or two; it is a decade-long challenge." One of India's biggest opportunities, Jain argued, lies in increasing the share of electricity within the country's overall energy mix. While electricity accounts for roughly 20% of India's energy consumption today, comparable economies such as China are closer to 35%. Closing that gap would allow India to rely far more on domestic energy resources instead of imported fuels.

To move the needle, India needs to aggressively expand the share of electricity within its total energy mix, bringing it closer to peers like China, where power accounts for around 35% of energy consumption. Achieving that requires pushing green power far beyond household sockets and into heavy industries, steel, cement, industrial heating, and transportation.

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At the same time, alternate local resources need to step up. Harnessing agricultural bio-waste for compressed bio-gas (CBG), scaling up nuclear baseload capacities, and utilizing coal gasification are all levers that can help reduce dependency on imported fossil fuels while the broader ecosystem matures.

The Evening Demand Anomaly Adding more solar capacity is no longer the hardest part of the equation. The real bottleneck today sits in storage and grid management.

Jain noted that while renewable generation capacity has expanded rapidly, transmission infrastructure and storage have struggled to keep pace, creating a mismatch between daytime solar generation and evening electricity demand.

Because India has added massive amounts of solar power, the grid gets flooded with cheap electricity in the middle of the day. But India’s peak energy demand happens in the evening, driven primarily by cooling needs across homes and businesses. When the sun sets, power generation drops right as demand spikes.

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Solving this anomaly requires scaling up Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and pumped hydro storage. Fortunately, battery prices have plunged to nearly a third of what they were two years ago, making commercial projects far more viable. Pure wind or solar tenders are rapidly becoming a thing of the past, giving way to round-the-clock (RTC) and hybrid power solutions.

However, execution speed on transmission lines continues to lag behind generation projects. Delays in getting backend grid connections ready often force developers to curtail power generation during peak hours.

"Today, as a developer, I'm carrying the entire cost when power gets curtailed due to delayed transmission lines," explains Sinha. “That isn't a fair outcome. We need commercial models where risks and delays are shared equitably across developers, transmission providers, buyers, and the grid operator.” Moving Up the Manufacturing Ladder Building a secure energy ecosystem also means avoiding a scenario where India swaps its dependency on foreign oil for a dependency on imported clean-tech components. Currently, much of the global supply chain for solar components remains concentrated in China.

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The host then turned the discussion to India's domestic manufacturing ambitions, asking how far the country had come in building a self-reliant solar supply chain. Sumant Sinha said the government's phased policy approach had helped manufacturers steadily move up the value chain from solar modules to cells, with wafer, ingot and eventually polysilicon manufacturing expected to follow. India's strategy to address this has been deliberate. Policy mandates have nudged manufacturers to move progressively upstream. What started with assembling solar modules has quickly expanded to domestic solar cell manufacturing. The next step- building local wafer, ingot, and polysilicon capabilities, is already underway, with major project groundbreakings aligning with upcoming import restrictions.

As Western nations and European markets actively seek to diversify their supply chains to build supply chain resilience, India's integrated manufacturing ecosystem could unlock a massive export window.

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Green Hydrogen and Exporting "Compute" Looking ahead, two emerging frontiers could redefine India's role in the global energy transition: green hydrogen and digital compute.

When Nehal asked whether green hydrogen was close to becoming commercially viable, Jain acknowledged that while economics remain a challenge, the opportunity extends well beyond costs. Sinha argued that green hydrogen should not be judged solely on today's economics. "It's not just a question of energy security, it's a question of food security," he said, explaining that domestic green ammonia production could reduce India's dependence on imported fertilizer inputs. While green hydrogen currently costs more to produce than traditional grey hydrogen, evaluating it purely on immediate economics misses the broader picture. Natural gas prices are notoriously volatile, whereas renewable power costs remain fixed over a 25-year project lifecycle. More importantly, converting green hydrogen into green ammonia for domestic fertilizer production directly protects national food security by insulated farmers from foreign supply disruptions.

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Beyond chemical fuels, India is also well-positioned to become an indirect exporter of energy through data centers.

As artificial intelligence scales globally, tech hubs in the West face acute power shortages to run massive AI data centers. India, with its expanding power grid and access to competitive green tariffs, has a unique window to build hyperscale data center infrastructure locally. By processing data on domestic soil and transmitting it globally via fiber networks, India can effectively export green power in the form of digital compute.

The Horizon Ahead Fifteen years ago, India's renewable energy ambition was about proving that clean power could compete with coal. That question has largely been answered. The next phase is considerably more complex: electrifying industries, strengthening storage and transmission, localizing manufacturing, commercializing green hydrogen and building new export opportunities around clean energy.

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As the discussion made clear, energy independence will not be achieved through renewable generation alone. It will require treating the energy transition as a long-term strategy for economic resilience, industrial competitiveness and national security

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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