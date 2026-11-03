Why Indian car owners need to rethink their insurance add-ons

The 2026 southwest monsoon was forecast to be a weak one. In April, the India Meteorological Department expected the season to deliver about 92% of the rainfall India normally receives between June and September. By the end of May it had revised that down to roughly 90%, putting the odds of a below-normal season at 84%. By early August, the country had received about 11% less rain than a normal year to that date.

Monsoon floods and landslides killed more than 100 people across India from July onwards, with Assam worst affected at 87 deaths, alongside fatalities in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir. For car owners, this is the point worth absorbing: a weak monsoon season is not a low-risk monsoon season.

Why the seasonal number misleads Research from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, led by Roxy Mathew Koll, documents a threefold rise in widespread rainfall events over central India since 1950. Critically, that rise has occurred against a backdrop of declining mean monsoon rainfall. The pattern is longer dry spells punctuated by short, intense downpours, with fewer moderate rainfall days in between.

For a vehicle owner, the distribution matters more than the seasonal total. Rain that would once have fallen across a fortnight can now arrive in a few hours, which is how waterlogging appears on a day when the season’s overall rainfall still looks unremarkable. A forecast of a weak monsoon says very little about the risk on any single day.

IMD’s extended range guidance flagged the possible development of positive Indian Ocean Dipole conditions in September, and the northeast monsoon between October and December still lies ahead for Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Karnataka and Kerala.

Where standard cover stops A comprehensive policy covers flood damage, and a vehicle that is parked when floodwater rises is generally a straightforward own-damage claim, provided the insurer is informed promptly.

What changes the outcome is what happens next. If the engine is started once water has entered it, the resulting damage is treated as consequential and is generally excluded from a standard comprehensive policy. Knowingly driving into a flooded stretch can also affect a claim, though a driver caught out by sudden flooding is in a different position from one who chose to cross it. Outcomes turn on the circumstances and on the terms of the individual policy, which is why the sequence of events after a flood matters as much as the flood itself.

Mallikarjun Mallannavar, Chief Claims Officer at Royal Sundaram, noted: “Almost every monsoon we see claims where the water damage was covered and the extension of engine damage was not, because the car was restarted in standing water. If a vehicle stalls in a flooded stretch, the right action is to leave the ignition alone and call for recovery. That one decision often decides the outcome.”

The add-ons that decide a flood claim Engine protection cover: Covers extension of damage or aggravation due to water ingress damage to engine and gearbox, the main exclusion in a standard comprehensive policy.

Zero depreciation: Pays full value on replaced parts including plastics, rubber and electricals, which dominate water-damage repairs.

Consumables cover: Oils, lubricants, coolant and fluids, all replaced in volume after submersion.

Return to invoice: Bridges the gap between IDV and invoice value if the vehicle is written off in a flood.

Roadside assistance: Recovery and flatbed towing without restarting the vehicle

Personal belongings / Key replacement: Common secondary losses in urban waterlogging Coastal and heavy-rainfall belts such as Mumbai, coastal Karnataka and Kerala justify engine protection first. Metro commuters in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida and Pune benefit most from the combination of engine protection and zero depreciation, given how often short, intense rainfall affects routine routes.

If your car is submerged Do not attempt to start the engine, and do not switch the ignition on to check.

Photograph the vehicle in place, including the water level against the body, before it is moved.

Inform your insurer before arranging recovery, and use flatbed towing rather than a tow rope.

Take the vehicle to a network garage so the assessment and settlement can be handled cashless. Mallikarjun Mallannavar, Chief Claims Officer at Royal Sundaram, added: “Customers tend to review add-ons after a bad monsoon rather than before one. The rainfall data is telling us that timing no longer works, because the risk is concentrating into a handful of days, and those days do not announce themselves in the seasonal forecast.”

Taking the next step With renewals falling due through the second half of the year and the northeast monsoon still ahead, the practical step for car owners is to check two things on the policy schedule: whether engine protection is present, and whether depreciation deductions apply to replaced parts.

Royal Sundaram offer these covers as modular add-ons, letting owners in high-rainfall and flood-prone zones build their policy and add-ons around local risk rather than a standard package.

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