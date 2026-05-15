Why India's AI Decade Will Be Won at the Infrastructure Layer

Ask any Indian founder who has tried to build a serious AI product in the last three years what their biggest constraint was, and the answer is rarely talent. It is rarely ambition. It is almost always the same thing: compute expensive, hard to access, and priced in ways that turn a cost advantage into a structural handicap.

That is changing, and the recent India AI Impact Summit made it impossible to ignore. India is not simply acquiring AI infrastructure. It is architecting infrastructure calibrated for the India of today and the ambitions of tomorrow.

The Shift That Changes Everything

The IndiaAI Mission's national compute buildout has crossed 38,000 GPUs, nearly four times the original target deployed through a voucher-based model that puts serious AI compute within reach of startups, researchers, and academic institutions at subsidised rates. A National AI Research Grid is taking shape to connect universities, startups, and public institutions into a shared compute and collaboration layer. These are infrastructure commitments in the truest sense: physical, funded, and operational. Backing them is serious capital, a $1.1 billion state-backed venture fund for AI and advanced manufacturing that leaves little doubt about the government's level of commitment. The barrier that has historically held Indian AI builders back is finally being addressed at the right level: not through workarounds, but through national infrastructure designed from the ground up for the builders who need it most.

But the number of GPUs procured is only part of the story. The more consequential question, the one that will determine whether this decade's investments compound into enduring national capability is what those GPUs run, what software ecosystem sits on top of them, and whether Indian builders are free to innovate on that foundation or quietly locked into someone else's roadmap.

This is where AMD enters India's AI buildout as an architect of open, sovereign infrastructure.

Open Infrastructure: The Difference Between an Asset and a Dependency

India's developer community understands closed ecosystems instinctively. A startup that builds on a proprietary AI stack discovers the cost of that choice two or three years in when migrating to a different provider means rewriting models, re-optimising workloads, and absorbing months of expensive rework. The same logic applies at the national level: sovereign AI infrastructure built on closed, tightly coupled systems isn't truly sovereign. It's dependency with better branding.

The AMD ROCm™ software takes a different approach. It is an open software ecosystem for AI and high-performance computing, supporting frameworks such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, and JAX across the same codebase, with full portability across cloud environments, national GPU clusters, and enterprise on-premise deployments. A model built on ROCm today can run on India's national AI factories tomorrow and inside a regulated bank's private infrastructure the day after, without being rebuilt from scratch. ROCm has been validated at scale by some of the most demanding AI organisations in the world and is foundational to national supercomputing environments around the world, including Frontier at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the US.

For Indian founders, this portability is not a technical footnote. It is a commercial advantage, particularly when winning enterprise clients who care about data residency, long-term vendor stability, and the freedom to evolve their technology stack as their needs change.

Helios: Open Architecture for India's AI-Ready Data Centres

At the summit, AMD introduced Helios, a rack-scale AI architecture designed for India's data centre buildout, scalable to 100s of megawatts of capacity. Helios combines AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs, next-generation AMD EPYC "Venice" CPUs, and AMD Pensando NICs into high-density racks engineered for maximum compute per rack, per watt, and per rupee.

What makes Helios significant is not any single specification. It is the design philosophy: Helios is based on open standards—a blueprint that Indian cloud providers, public sector units, and enterprises can adopt, adapt, and build upon. It is aligned with the IndiaAI national compute pools and designed to evolve across hardware generations, so the infrastructure India deploys today does not become a stranded asset as workloads and requirements change. Because Helios is built on open standards, Indian hardware companies can use this blueprint to design their own systems, positioning them as active participants in India's AI supply chain. In a country managing serious data centre power constraints, AMD performance-per-watt leadership translates directly into more compute for every rupee of energy spend, a practical advantage that compounds across a multi-decade national programme.

One Platform, Many National Missions

India's AI ambitions extend far beyond large language models. Monsoon and flood modelling, genomics research calibrated to Indian population data, drug discovery, disaster resilience, energy grid optimisation for the world's largest clean energy transition, these are high-performance computing workloads that demand the same precision and throughput as the most advanced AI models, and they need to run on shared, sovereign infrastructure at national scale.

AMD AI solutions are built for exactly this convergence of AI and scientific computing. LUMI, one of Europe's most powerful supercomputers, has applied AMD-powered infrastructure to cancer detection and drug discovery research. At Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the same class of systems is enabling breakthroughs across scientific disciplines. For India, this means the sovereign compute factories being built today, the ones training Indic language models in Hindi, Telugu, and other Indian languages can simultaneously power the climate simulations and genomic research that will define India's next decade of scientific progress. One platform, many missions: that is both a technical capability and a national budget argument.

Proof That It Works - Built in India

Bud Ecosystem's Hex-1 is the clearest Indian proof point of what open infrastructure delivers in practice. Trained on AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs using the ROCm stack, Hex-1 is a 4-billion-parameter commercially usable open Indic LLM, built in approximately 65 days, 20–30% faster than comparable approaches, using roughly 40% fewer GPUs. It delivers best-in-class performance across Hindi, Telugu, and three other Indian languages, outperforming larger global models on key benchmarks. Built on an open, portable stack, it can move onto national GPU pools, into enterprise deployments with strict data residency requirements, and onto future hardware without a costly rebuild. Indian ambition, given the right open infrastructure, produces world-class results.

The Builders Who Will Define This Decade

AMD has committed 100,000 hours of free Developer Cloud access for Indian researchers and startups, a direct investment in the density of builders working at India's AI frontier. The AMD AI Developer Program extends this further: free to join, it provides cloud credits, curated learning paths, direct access to AMD engineers, and a practitioner community built for every stage of the journey - from a student training her first model to a founder scaling a production AI product for enterprise clients.

India's AI infrastructure is live. The platform is open. The decade ahead will be built by Indian founders, researchers, and developers who understand that the foundation matters and who choose to build on one that gives them the freedom, the portability, and the scale to compete with anyone in the world.