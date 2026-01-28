Why infrastructure, operations and coordination now matter as much as capability

When we talk about moving the needle on AI, the discussions still gravitate toward models: bigger models, better accuracy, higher benchmark scores - not because they matter most anymore, but because they are the easiest progress to measure.

And when systems fall short, the instinctive response is to assume the model isn't good enough yet. That assumption persists because, for a long time, it was true. Early AI systems failed because they lacked capability. Then, as stronger models emerged, they unlocked visibly better results, and progress followed a clear, almost linear logic.

But that logic now breaks down in real deployments. Many organisations and governments already have access to capable models - often the latest and most promising ones. What they struggle with isn't intelligence, but execution: keeping systems responsive under load, controlling costs, making it work reliably inside real organisations, and for real users.

The bottleneck has shifted. Scaling AI is no longer primarily a model problem. It is an infrastructure, operations and coordination problem.

The real constraints of scaling AI

The moment AI systems leave demos and pilots, they are expected to behave like real systems. Responses must feel immediate. Services must remain available. Costs must not spiral as usage grows. And performance must hold up when real users, real data and uneven demand enter the picture.

This is where inference becomes the constraint. Inference isn't just about generating an answer. It is about doing so repeatedly, at speed, under load, and often while retaining context across interactions. Modern AI systems are no longer answering isolated questions. They are expected to remember earlier exchanges, work across long documents, and carry out multi-step tasks over extended interactions. Each of these expectations increases the amount of context the system must hold and retrieve in real time.

At small scale, this overhead is easy to absorb. At scale, it reshapes the economics of AI. Latency increases, energy use climbs, and infrastructure costs rise sharply if systems are not designed to handle sustained, context-heavy workloads efficiently.

In other words, intelligence is no longer the hard part. The harder work lies in making AI usable at scale.

What breaks when AI moves from pilots to production

Beyond inference, another set of failures emerges when AI systems have to plug into existing IT environments rather than sit alongside them. They must draw from enterprise data, work with legacy applications, and operate within established security, compliance and change-management processes. Each of these integrations introduces friction, and together they make AI systems far more complex to run than early pilots suggest.

The technology stack itself becomes heavier. AI deployments add new layers of software, specialised infrastructure and operational tooling to systems that were not designed for them. At the same time, skilled teams capable of managing these stacks remain in short supply. What was manageable in a pilot quickly becomes fragile when scaled across departments or functions.

At this point, many organisations respond by slowing deployment or narrowing use cases, not because the models failed, but because the surrounding systems cannot absorb the operational and risk burden.

Reliability expectations rise as well. Once AI is embedded into workflows, downtime is no longer just an inconvenience; it disrupts operations. Latency is no longer just a technical metric; it affects user trust. Errors are no longer just experimental artefacts; they carry business and reputational risk.

This is the paradox of AI at scale. It becomes one of the most valuable workloads an organisation runs, but also one of the most delicate. Keeping it available, secure and up to date requires constant attention across infrastructure, software and operations. Small failures compound quickly when usage grows.

Trust, inclusion and performance are not trade-offs

Trust, security, privacy and inclusion are often treated as impediments to AI progress. In practice, the opposite is true. When systems operate at scale, these considerations aren't edge use cases or optional add-ons, but baseline system requirements.

Let's take trust, for instance. Once AI is embedded into workflows that affect people, organisations and public services, failures are no longer isolated. They propagate. Errors spread faster. Breaches have wider impact. Inconsistent behaviour erodes confidence quickly.

Inclusion follows the same logic. In India, in practical terms, inclusion means supporting multiple languages, voice-first interactions, accessibility needs and uneven digital conditions. These are not edge cases. They describe how a majority of users interact with technology. Designing for this reality increases system complexity. Language diversity expands data and processing requirements. Voice-first systems tighten latency constraints. Accessibility demands consistency and reliability across interfaces. Each of these choices adds pressure not only on models, but on the infrastructure and operational systems that support them.

Security and privacy behave the same way at scale. As data flows across more systems, users and use cases, weak controls turn into systemic risk. Safeguards have to be built into data pipelines, access layers and operational processes, not patched on after deployment.

This is why trust, inclusion, security, privacy and performance are interconnected, core requirements. Systems that cut corners on governance or accessibility may appear to move faster initially, but they tend to fail earlier and more visibly once usage grows. Conversely, systems designed with these requirements in mind may take longer to scale, but are better equipped to operate reliably under real-world conditions.

Seen this way, responsible design isn't a brake on AI deployment. It is part of the engineering work required to make AI usable, durable and scalable.

Coordination is the hidden variable

When AI moves beyond pilots, success depends on multiple layers advancing together: compute capacity, data readiness, governance frameworks, talent and skills, and day-to-day operations. That doesn't always occur.

Compute may scale faster than data quality improves. Models may advance faster than governance frameworks mature. Use cases may expand faster than teams can be trained to deploy and oversee them. Policy intent and operational reality do not always move at the same pace. Each layer moves forward, but not in step.

When this happens, AI systems strain even if none of the individual components are fundamentally weak. Performance suffers. Costs rise. Risk accumulates. Progress slows. This is also why many AI challenges are often framed as technology issues. They are often framed as technology shortfalls, when the underlying issue is misalignment. The system simply lacks coordination.

Globally, this pattern is becoming more visible as governments and enterprises accelerate AI adoption. The public sector is moving from experimentation to commitment. Enterprises are embedding AI deeper into core functions. At the same time, energy constraints, regulatory complexity, workforce gaps and operational limits are becoming central considerations.

What separates momentum from stall, increasingly, is not ambition or capability, but coordination.

Why this matters now for countries like India

The coordination challenge is not unique to any one geography. But it becomes sharper in large, diverse countries where AI systems must operate at population scale, across uneven infrastructure and vastly different user contexts.

In these environments, fragmentation carries higher costs. When systems are not aligned, inefficiencies compound quickly. The distance between policy design and on-ground execution is felt at population scale. Failures in trust, access or reliability are felt widely and visibly.

India illustrates this pressure clearly. AI adoption is already broad, spanning enterprises, public services and consumer-facing applications. At the same time, the demands placed on systems are unusually high: multiple languages, voice-first usage, varied levels of digital literacy, and large-scale public platforms that cannot afford prolonged failure or unpredictability.

In such settings, coordination determines whether AI remains a collection of powerful tools or matures into cohesive infrastructure that institutions can rely on and citizens can trust. The next phase of AI advantage, for countries like India, will be shaped by the ability to align compute, data, governance, skills and operations into systems that can endure real-world use.

The role of working forums in the coordination phase

While announcements and white papers do their part in disseminating information, coordination emerges from sustained, practical engagement, where different parts of the ecosystem confront the same constraints and compare how they are addressing them.

At this stage, working forums matter because they surface realities that rarely appear otherwise. Government, industry and academia bring different pressures, timelines and incentives. When they engage in isolation, misalignment deepens. When they compare notes, trade-offs become clearer, assumptions are tested, and priorities can be aligned more realistically.

For Indian businesses and the public sector to leapfrog these issues, we need working forums where the right stakeholders can come together to examine how infrastructure choices, governance frameworks and operational realities intersect as AI scales.

The LiveMint Sovereign AI Summit 2026, presented by Dell Technologies, was designed as an invite-only working forum rather than a large public conference. An officially affiliated pre-summit event for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, it took place on January 23 in New Delhi. It surfaced lessons from live deployments, examined unresolved trade-offs, and consolidated practical inputs that can shape policy and execution. Rather than announcing positions, the intent was to consolidate experience, surface unresolved questions and clarify what coordination actually requires on the ground.

One of the centrepieces of the day was a plenary conversation focused on what it takes to scale AI from adoption to advantage. The discussion was structured around the practical enablers of coordination: moving beyond pilots, building trust at scale, designing for inclusion across languages and user realities, and strengthening data readiness and talent capacity. Rather than treating these as separate challenges, the session examined how they interact, and where misalignment tends to slow execution.

In a phase where AI's challenges are increasingly systemic rather than technical, such forums become part of the infrastructure of progress itself.

The next phase of AI advantage

Better models will continue to matter. Advances in capability will keep pushing the frontier of what AI can do. But the next phase of advantage will be shaped by infrastructure choices that hold up under real-world demand. By governance frameworks that enable speed without eroding trust. And by the capacity to coordinate across institutions, sectors and layers of the AI stack.

As AI becomes embedded into the systems societies rely on, advantage will belong not just to those who build capable models, but to those who invest in building systems that make those models usable, trustworthy and durable at scale.