Why keeping emergency funds in a savings account makes sense

Unforeseen circumstances can completely take us by surprise. The best way to combat this is to ensure having a contingency fund.

An emergency fund is an important component of financial planning. It acts as a financial buffer during unexpected situations such as medical expenses, loss of employment, or urgent repairs. While there are several places to put an emergency fund, a savings account is often the easiest route.

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A savings account provides security and earns interest while being accessible. Its instant liquidity makes it suited for managing financial uncertainties without dipping into long-term investments.

What is an emergency fund, and why does it matter?

An emergency fund is money set aside for unforeseen, sudden expenses. Financial experts estimate this amount to be funds equivalent to six to twelve months of essential expenses or monthly earnings.

Having contingency emergency funds includes:

Handling unexpected expenses like medical emergencies and layoffs, without borrowing

Avoid liquidating investments

Maintain financial stability during economic disruptions Without an emergency fund, individuals may have to turn to expensive credit products such as loans or credit cards, which can increase financial stress.

Why is a savings account suitable for emergency funds

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The purpose of a savings account is to provide easy access to funds while earning interest and ensuring safety. Some key reasons include:

High liquidity : Instant access to money through UPI, ATM withdrawals or digital transfers.

Capital safety : Money remains secure within a formal banking system

No lock-in period : Unlike fixed deposits or other investment instruments, funds can be withdrawn at any time

Interest earnings : Savings accounts continue to earn returns based on the applicable interest rate, making them increase in value over time These features ensure that funds are available when needed, without compromising security or causing any hassle.

Balancing accessibility and growth

Emergency funds are not meant for long-term growth, but they still have some earning potential. A savings account strikes this balance. While returns may be lower than those of other investment products, the ability to access funds immediately is important during emergencies.

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Using digital tools like savings account interest calculators can help you estimate how idle funds continue to grow steadily and choose a savings account with a competitive interest rate.

Structuring your emergency fund effectively

Building an emergency fund requires planning and consistency. Making regular deposits and reviewing the account periodically is important. Some practical considerations include:

Maintaining 10 to 12 months of monthly income

Maintaining a dedicated savings account for emergency funds

Depositing regularly to achieve the final amount

Reviewing the account and adding more funds to adjust to inflation

Letting interest be added to the principal amount and compound

Avoiding frequent withdrawals Older citizens can be more prone to emergencies, so use a senior citizen savings account to store emergency funds for easy access.

Using digital banking for easy access

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Nowadays, savings accounts offer digital banking features that make it easier to manage emergency funds. Individuals can access funds, transfer money, and monitor balances through mobile and internet banking.

The savings account offered by IDFC FIRST Bank features daily interest calculation, and monthly interest crediting. These features can support both accessibility and efficient fund management. It offers similar benefits for specialised accounts such as minor accounts and senior citizen savings accounts.

A reliable financial approach for emergencies

Keeping emergency funds in a savings account provides a practical balance between liquidity, safety, and steady returns. It ensures that funds are available when needed without disrupting long-term financial plans. By maintaining a dedicated emergency fund in a savings account, individuals are better equipped to handle emergencies and unforeseen financial expenses with better confidence.

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Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.