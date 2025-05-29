Why Period Pain Isn’t ‘Normal’? - Decoding the Endometriosis and Infertility Connection

Meet Priya, a 34-year-old software professional who endured excruciating period pain for years, brushing it off as something normal just another part of being a woman. Like many, she was told to “tough it out.” It wasn’t until the pain began disrupting her daily life that she sought medical help and was diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition that often goes undetected and can quietly impact fertility if not managed in time.
Endometriosis is a medical condition where tissue similar to the lining inside the uterus starts growing outside it usually on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or other parts of the pelvis. This tissue behaves like the uterine lining: it thickens, breaks down, and bleeds each month. But unlike a normal period, this blood has nowhere to go.
Over time, this can cause pain, swelling, scar tissue, and in some cases, fertility issues. The most common sign is severe period pain, but it can also lead to discomfort during sex, heavy bleeding, and fatigue. As per World Health Organization (WHO) states that endometriosis may affect 10% of women of reproductive age globally, many of whom may be undiagnosed for years. While not every woman with endometriosis has fertility issues, studies indicate that endometriosis is associated with infertility in 30–50% of cases (American Society for Reproductive Medicine). In some cases, even when a woman with endometriosis is fertile, the pain and hormonal imbalances can interfere with her ability to conceive naturally.
|Data Point
|Statistic
|Source
|Global prevalence among women of reproductive age
|~10% (approx. 190 million globally)
|World Health Organization (WHO), 2023
|Average delay in diagnosis
|7 to 10 years
|Human Reproduction Update, Volume 27, Issue 5, 2021
|Percentage of women with endometriosis who face infertility
|30% to 50%
|American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM)
|Percentage of infertile women found to have endometriosis
|25% to 50%
|Journal of Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain Disorders, ScienceDirect
|Women reporting moderate to severe menstrual pain
|Around 60% of endometriosis patients
|Journal of Endometriosis, Vol. 2, Issue 2
|Average time to treatment after first symptoms
|Often more than 6 years
|BMJ Open, 2019
Endometriosis is one of the most underdiagnosed reproductive health disorders, often taking years to be identified. On average, there is a delay of 7 to 10 years between the onset of symptoms and a proper diagnosis (Source: Human Reproduction Update). This delay happens for several key reasons:
Dr. Rashmika Gandhi, Senior Reproductive Health Specialist at Birla Fertility & IVF, explains:
“Because the symptoms of endometriosis are so varied - and often dismissed as ‘normal period pain’ - many women suffer silently for years. Early and accurate diagnosis is critical, not just for managing pain, but also for addressing potential fertility issues.”
While there is currently no definitive cure for endometriosis, several treatment options can manage its symptoms and potentially reverse its progression:
Dr. Rashmika Gandhiadds, “While science is yet to find a cure for endometriosis, a combination of surgical and non-surgical treatments tailored to each woman’s needs can significantly reduce symptoms and improve quality of life.”
Endometriosis is more than just painful periods; it’s a chronic condition that can affect quality of life and fertility if left unmanaged. Recognising symptoms early, understanding potential risks, and seeking timely medical care can make a significant difference.
Open conversations and better awareness help individuals make informed choices about their health. No one should have to live with ongoing pain or unanswered questions about their body.
If you’ve been experiencing severe menstrual cramps, pelvic pain, or difficulties conceiving, consult a gynaecologist. With the right care and support, managing endometriosis is possible — and so is living well.
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
