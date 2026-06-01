Why SGX Nifty Was Important For Indian Traders

Before GIFT Nifty became widely followed, SGX Nifty was the indicator many traders tracked early in the morning.

Even before Indian markets opened for trading, SGX Nifty movement had already become part of market discussions. Traders across the country followed it closely. Many used it to estimate how the Nifty 50 could react once the opening bell rang in India.

So, what was SGX Nifty, and why was it replaced?

What Was SGX Nifty? SGX Nifty was a Nifty-linked derivative contract traded on the Singapore Exchange. Since it was connected to the Nifty index, both foreign investors and Indian traders started following its movement quite closely over the years.

One reason behind its popularity was convenience. International investors could take exposure to Indian markets without directly trading on Indian stock exchanges. Indian retail traders, meanwhile, found it useful as a pre-market signal, a way to gauge where the market mood was heading before the NSE opened each morning.

Its trading hours also made a difference. Indian markets close in the afternoon. Global markets, however, continue reacting after that. SGX Nifty remained active during those hours, trading from 6:30 AM to 11:30 PM IST. That meant traders had almost 16 hours to keep an eye on what was happening overnight, even while Indian exchanges were closed.

And honestly, the mix of round-the-clock access, global reach, and those extended hours turned SGX Nifty into a regular fixture for India’s pre-market routine.

Why Was SGX Nifty Important For Traders? Over the years, SGX Nifty became deeply connected with how traders prepared for the Indian market opening each day.

A few reasons contributed to this: Helped track global movements when Indian markets were closed Indian stock exchanges were shut overnight. Global markets, however, continued moving across different regions and time zones. Because of this, traders wanted some indicator they could still follow before the next trading session in India began. SGX Nifty gradually became one of those widely tracked indicators during early morning market hours.

Morning market discussions often started with SGX Nifty For a long time, SGX Nifty movement was one of the first things discussed before markets opened in India. Business news channels referred to it regularly. Traders spoke about it in morning market discussions. Over time, it became closely associated with expectations around the market opening for the day.

It helped traders mentally prepare for the session Even before placing trades, many market participants preferred understanding how global sentiment looked overnight. A sharply positive or weak SGX Nifty movement sometimes helped traders prepare for possible volatility during early trading hours.

Short-term traders watched it very actively Intraday traders and derivative participants often reacted quickly to overnight global cues. Because of this, SGX Nifty became one of the indicators they checked regularly before planning trades for the day ahead.

It stayed active beyond Indian market timings Unlike the Indian cash market, SGX Nifty traded for much longer durations. This gave traders access to overnight market movement even when Indian exchanges were closed. Developments in the US, Europe, and other markets could start reflecting in SGX Nifty movement, giving Indian traders something to track through the evening and into the early morning.

Transition From SGX Nifty To GIFT Nifty The transition from SGX Nifty to GIFT Nifty officially took place on 3 July 2023.

Before this shift, SGX Nifty had operated for several years as one of the most recognised offshore derivative contracts linked to Indian markets. Over time, Indian regulators and exchanges started focusing on bringing the international index derivative activity closer to India’s own financial ecosystem.

This eventually led to the migration of SGX Nifty contracts to the NSE International Exchange at GIFT City in Gujarat. The move was linked to India’s larger effort to strengthen GIFT City as an international financial centre.

Many now track GIFT Nifty movement and broader market updates through platforms like Kotak Neo before the trading session begins.

Difference Between SGX Nifty And GIFT Nifty Both SGX Nifty and GIFT Nifty are connected to the Nifty index. Traders have used both to understand market sentiment before Indian exchanges open.

The main difference is where they are traded and how the overall structure changed after the shift to GIFT Nifty.

Basis SGX Nifty GIFT Nifty Trading Exchange Singapore Exchange (SGX) NSE International Exchange Trading Location Singapore GIFT City, Gujarat, India Regulatory Ecosystem Outside India Operates within India’s International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) framework Trading Time 6:30 AM to 11:30 PM (IST) 1st session: 6:30 AM to 3:40 PM (IST) 2nd session: 4:35 PM to 2:45 AM (IST)

Why Traders Still Remember SGX Nifty Even after the move towards GIFT Nifty, SGX Nifty is still a term that many Indian traders instantly recognise.

For several years, it remained closely connected with pre-market discussions in India. Checking SGX Nifty movement before the opening bell had become a regular habit for many traders, especially during volatile global market phases.

Because of that long association, the term still remains closely connected with how traders historically followed global market cues linked to Indian equities.

Conclusion For many Indian traders, SGX Nifty was more than just an overseas derivative contract. It gradually became one of the most recognised indicators for understanding overnight market sentiment before Indian exchanges opened each day.

Even though trading activity has now shifted towards GIFT Nifty, SGX Nifty still remains strongly associated with how traders have followed global developments and prepared for the Indian market opening for many years.

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