Why SIPs in Mutual Funds Feel Like a Scam in Initial Years?

A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a way to invest a fixed amount of money into a mutual fund regularly, usually every month. It’s similar to a recurring deposit, but instead of a savings account, the money gets invested in stocks, bonds, or hybrid funds. SIPs are built for long-term investing as they help you average out costs, buy more units when markets are low, and build wealth steadily, without stressing about market ups and downs.

Advertisement

However, a lot of new investors start SIPs hoping for quick gains, influenced by stories of market highs and big returns. What they don’t often see are the slow beginnings. SIPs in mutual funds often feel like a scam in the initial years, largely because returns don’t seem impressive at first, and your expectations clash with reality.

But this discomfort is more about how slow investments grow. You can think of it as a slow-burn process that accelerates only with patience, time, and compounding. In this article, let’s dig into why SIPs seem so underwhelming at first and how the returns change with time.

Why do SIPs Feel “Scammy” Initially? When people invest in the best mutual funds for SIP, they put in a set amount every month, like ₹500 or ₹1000. Initially, these tiny amounts don’t add up to much. Even after a year, the overall portfolio is usually just a little higher than what’s invested, thanks to market ups and downs; some months might even show a small loss. This slow pace makes investors feel like SIPs are a rip-off.

Advertisement

Market volatility can also make SIPs feel like a scam, as stock markets don’t move in straight lines. In the early years, when only a handful of installments have been invested, a sudden market drop can wipe out your profits. Watching a portfolio go into negative or near-zero returns can make the entire process feel fake or disappointing.

Moreover, there are many buzzwords and marketing around SIPs promising “wealth creation”. But most young investors expect SIPs to work like fixed deposits or those Instagram-famous quick-money schemes. When SIPs don’t double money instantly, it leads to frustration and doubt.

How SIPs Actually Work Now, let’s understand how these easy monthly investments actually work:

Rupee Cost Averaging SIPs buy mutual fund units at different prices each month. If the Net Asset Value (NAV) of the mutual fund drops, your monthly investment buys more units, and if the NAV rises, it buys fewer. This approach is called “Rupee Cost Averaging,” and it helps balance out market fluctuations in the long term. But it doesn’t protect against losses in the short run.

Advertisement

The Power of Compounding Compounding is a superpower, but it takes its own sweet time to show results. Returns earned on investments are reinvested and start earning further returns. In the first few years, compounded gains are small, but over ten or fifteen years, they snowball. But most of this growth shows up only after the first decade. You can always use an SIP plan calculator to understand how much your money will grow over time.

Company Perspective: Why SIPs Are Structured This Way Mutual fund companies set up SIPs to encourage disciplined investing, not instant profits. SIPs help them attract small investors while reducing the stress of market timing. When SIP investments are regular and steady, even through market lows, fund managers can invest with confidence, knowing funds won’t dry up in a panic.

Advertisement

AMCs (Asset Management Companies) make money by charging fees based on Assets Under Management (AUM). SIPs help them build a steady stream of AUM.

In 2025, Indian SIP assets crossed ₹15 lakh crore, and monthly inflows soared past ₹28,000 crore, showing just how popular these plans have become. But most of the magic for both the company and the investor comes over many years; early exits mean missing out.

How to Get the Most from SIPs? Follow these tips to make the most from SIPs:

Stay Invested, Ignore Short-term Losses Markets do fall sometimes, and SIPs can show losses early on. But you shouldn’t panic or stop the SIP. When the market eventually bounces back, those who kept investing recover much faster as their SIPs often regain lost ground months before the overall market does.

Advertisement

Increase Contributions Over Time As your income rises, it’s smart to slowly increase SIP credits. Even a small increase each year can add lakhs to the final amount. Investors who increase their investments when markets are down, by putting in lump sums or stepping up monthly SIPs, can cut the time it takes to recover from dips and boost overall returns.

Diversify and Choose the Right Funds SIPs work best with the right mix of funds. You should not put all your money in one place. Diversifying between equity, debt, and hybrid funds will reduce the risk and give you steadier returns. Equity SIPs outperform inflation if held long enough, while debt SIPs offer steadier but lower growth.

Advertisement

Stick to the SIP Plan, Don’t Time the Market Trying to predict market highs and lows almost never works out. The biggest gains come from consistency, not luck. SIP investors who ignore short-term dips and keep investing come out ahead over 10-15 years. It is good to monitor your investments and review funds, but you shouldn’t switch too often or pause SIPs, as it will hurt your overall gains.

Track Your Progress and Stay Informed Use SIP calculators and track your results. This will help you set realistic goals and keep your expectations in check. If a particular fund consistently underperforms, compare mutual funds and choose another one. But don’t get obsessed with daily changes because long-term results are what matter.

Advertisement

Conclusion SIPs in mutual funds aren’t scams, but your impatience and misunderstanding can make them feel like one in the early years. The secret to creating wealth is time and discipline. Your rewards will come slowly at first, then accelerate, powered by compounding and Rupee Cost Averaging. You should not fall for instant-money trends or quit too early, as SIPs are about long-term investing!