Why US Small‑Caps Could Outperform the Magnificent Seven This Year

For the better part of 2025 and early 2026, the US market has looked like a one‑story play: a narrow cluster of AI‑fueled tech giants has dragged the S&P 500 higher while the rest of the index has lagged. But that concentration is now beginning to fray. In May 2026, small‑cap indices have outpaced the S&P 500 year‑to‑date, and analysts are increasingly talking about a “small‑cap revival” as the rotation takes hold. For Indian investors, this isn’t just a style tweak—it’s a shift from a headline‑driven view of the US market to a broader, more diversified take on US growth.

Why small‑caps are gaining traction

US small‑caps are particularly sensitive to domestic demand, policy changes, and financial conditions. When the macro backdrop stabilizes, rates moderate, and earnings expectations broaden, smaller companies often benefit first because they are closer to the US manufacturing base, local services, and domestic consumption. That makes them natural beneficiaries of reshoring, infrastructure spending, and tax incentives baked into bills like the Inflation Reduction Act and the broader “onshoring” push.

Data through mid‑May 2026 shows that while large‑cap US equities have delivered strong returns, small‑cap indices such as the Russell 2000 have surged by roughly 6–7% year‑to‑date and over 20% on a six‑month view—nearly double the return of large‑cap benchmarks. Analysts also project that small‑cap earnings growth may exceed large‑cap EPS growth for 2026, which is a marked change from the post‑pandemic years when small‑caps lagged. This combination of valuation discounts, improving earnings, and policy tailwinds makes small‑caps a compelling theme for investors who want to diversify beyond the familiar AI‑centric mega‑caps.

For Indian investors, this is especially relevant because it opens a new pathway into the US market: instead of relying only on Nifty‑linked US‑equity ETFs or a handful of headline tech names, they can now tilt part of their allocation toward segments that are more closely tied to the real economy, industrial activity, and domestic capex.

What May changes in the market narrative

May 2026 is a pivotal month to frame this rotation. The year‑end rush for AI‑related gains has already played out, earnings season is revealing where expectations are realistic and where they are overcooked, and investors are asking whether they should continue chasing the same names or rotate into fresh pockets of opportunity. Small‑caps offer a clear answer: they are less crowded, less speculative, and more closely tied to the underlying US economy than the select group of AI‑centric mega‑caps.

For an Indian investor, that timing is crucial. Instead of entering the US market only when the S&P 500 is at new highs, the May‑style rotation narrative allows for a more measured, rules‑based approach: diversifying into small‑cap‑focused ETFs or baskets as the rally broadens beyond glamour tech. This also neatly aligns with the mid‑year resetting that many Indian households do, when they rebalance their portfolios and take stock of their global exposure.

Indian investors can participate in this rotation by using platforms like Appreciate to build exposure to US small‑cap ETFs or selected small‑cap names through fractional investing, allowing them to stay within LRS limits while gradually building a diversified US allocation. This approach suits investors who want to avoid large lump‑sum entries at record highs and instead dollar‑cost‑average into a trend that is already showing strong momentum.

Conclusion

The narrative around the US market is no longer only about AI and mega‑cap tech. As the rally matures, the real story is beginning to shift toward the broader, less‑herd‑driven segments of the market such as small‑caps. For Indian investors, this creates a rare opportunity to reposition their US allocation around a more diversified, fundamentals‑driven theme. By using platforms like Appreciate to build thoughtful exposure to US small‑cap ETFs or baskets, investors can participate in the rotation while staying LRS‑compliant, flexible, and focused on long‑term wealth creation rather than short‑term momentum chases.

Visit the new Mint x Appreciate US Markets page — where financial knowledge meets real opportunity.

To know more about investing in US stocks, ETFs, and Mutual Funds, click here.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.