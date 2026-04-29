Why water is the next frontier for sustainable growth and an opportunity we cannot afford to miss

For decades, water quietly powered development. It irrigated farms, supported cities, enabled industry, and made rapid urbanisation possible. Unlike energy or transportation, it seldom featured in national strategy discussions. Water was seen as abundant, predictable, and part of the background infrastructure.

That assumption is changing fast.

Today, water is emerging not as a constraint, but as one of the greatest opportunities to design the next generation of intelligent, resilient, and inclusive growth systems. Population expansion, climate shifts, and rising consumption have changed the equation. At the same time, advancements in automation, digital engineering, and data-driven operations are giving us tools we have never had before.

Advertisement

This is not a story of scarcity; it is a story of reinvention.

A growth opportunity hidden in plain sight Agriculture accounts for nearly 70–72% of the world’s freshwater use, while urban centres and industries are expanding faster than the systems meant to support them. Climate variability is reshaping rainfall patterns, influencing both droughts and floods. Global estimates indicate that by mid-century, nearly a third of global GDP could be exposed to high water stress.

For high-growth economies like India, where manufacturing, infrastructure, and digital sectors are expanding simultaneously, this creates a generational opportunity to redesign water systems as intelligent, circular, and future-ready infrastructure.

India: where the water opportunity meets the growth ambition India is building one of the world’s most ambitious development trajectories, including industrial corridors, digital public infrastructure, global-scale data centres, and fast-growing cities. Each of these transitions depends on reliable water systems.

Advertisement

Several major cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, are already facing widening supply-demand gaps. However, the real challenge is not scarcity alone; it is the legacy linear model of water management: extract → treat → use → discharge.

Modern economies require something fundamentally different: flexible, intelligent, digitally enabled, circular water systems that expand capacity through innovation, not just extraction.

The turning point: technology is redefining what’s possible Digital innovation is transforming global water infrastructure in four key ways:

Real-time visibility across networks: Sensors, smart meters, and automated controls enable continuous monitoring of flow, pressure, quality, and leakages. This reduces losses, improves reliability, and optimises supply in real time.

Integrated digital platforms: Modern systems can unify data from treatment plants, pumping stations, reservoirs, and distribution networks into a single platform, enabling predictive maintenance, safety compliance, and operational efficiency.

Open automation for scale and flexibility: Unlike traditional closed systems, open architectures allow utilities to integrate technologies from multiple vendors, innovate faster, and build adaptive systems that evolve with demand.

Circular water management through advanced treatment: Wastewater reuse remains one of the most underutilised opportunities. Globally, around 42% of domestic wastewater remains untreated. Circular systems, powered by advanced automation, analytics, and energy-efficient processes, enable reclaimed water to support industrial use, agriculture, urban infrastructure, and groundwater recharge. Some modern treatment plants even generate energy from biogas, creating self-sustaining, low-impact facilities.

Advertisement

Also Read | Best washing machines that save water without compromising performance

Case in point: India’s urban water scale Consider Mumbai, where a single treatment facility processes nearly 2,000 million litres of water daily. Systems of this scale rely heavily on digital control, automated optimisation, and energy-efficient infrastructure, demonstrating that large-scale water delivery is no longer about capacity alone, but about intelligence at scale.

This shift toward data-driven, energy-efficient, circular water management is unlocking both productivity and sustainability.

Water systems are ultimately human systems Even as water systems become more technology-driven, the human dimension remains central.

Nearly two billion people globally still rely on water sources outside their homes. In many water-insecure communities, women and girls spend hours each day collecting water, time that could otherwise be devoted to education, livelihoods, and opportunities.

As systems modernise, so must the workforce that manages them. This requires expertise in digital engineering, automation, analytics, and sustainability. Increasing women's participation in these fields is not only equitable but also essential to building resilient systems.

Advertisement

A future built on intelligent, inclusive water systems The message is clear: water is not an invisible input; it is foundational infrastructure for the next era of growth.

For countries that embrace intelligent water management systems, the opportunity is immense, including improved economic productivity, resilient urban growth, enhanced water security, better public health, equitable access, and sustainable industrialisation.

Those that lag may find growth becoming more volatile, more expensive, and harder to sustain.

Civilisation has always depended on water. Now, its progress will depend on how intelligently we manage and protect it.

Deepak Sharma is the Zone President – Greater India and MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India.