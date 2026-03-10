Why Water Safety Is Still a Household Problem — And the 5 Water Purifiers That Actually Make Sense in 2026

Contaminated water has made headlines across Indian cities with uncomfortable regularity over the past few years.
Delhi has seen repeated ammonia spikes in its municipal supply. Districts in West Bengal and Assam continue to deal with arsenic in groundwater. Parts of Rajasthan and Karnataka have reported elevated nitrate levels. Fluoride remains a concern across stretches of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. And almost every monsoon, some city reports bacterial contamination following a pipeline breach or flooding event. The specific contaminant changes. The underlying problem doesn't.
India's water network is vast, and much of it is old. Pipes laid decades ago still run beneath cities that have since grown well past what those systems were designed to handle. When pressure drops, when repairs happen, when tanker water gets blended in during shortages — the composition of what arrives at a household tap can shift without any visible sign that it has.
Water quality is not a fixed number. It moves with the season, the source, and the state of local infrastructure.
The scale of the problem is easier to understand than it is to solve. India operates millions of kilometres of water pipelines, many of them laid long before cities expanded at their current pace. These networks were never intended to handle today's pollution levels, population density, or the pressure fluctuations that come with uneven demand.
Ageing pipes corrode. Pressure drops during peak consumption hours create suction points that can pull in external contaminants through cracks or loose joints. Monsoon flooding exposes underground lines to seepage. Even routine repair work can disturb sediment that has settled inside pipelines over years.
Water may leave a treatment plant within prescribed standards. What happens between there and a kitchen tap is where uncertainty enters.
Urban households tend to assume their water source is stable. In practice, it often isn't. During shortages, tanker water supplements municipal supply. In many apartment buildings, borewell water is blended with treated supply to meet demand. Seasonal groundwater shifts alter dissolved solid levels. Localised contamination events don't always trigger immediate public alerts.
What reaches a tap on any given day may not be chemically identical to what came out the day before.
This is why the question of water safety can't stop at the source. It has to account for filtration. In conditions where supply quality fluctuates, RO purification systems function less as convenience appliances and more as risk buffers, reducing exposure to contaminants that may vary week to week without any outward sign.
The market is crowded with claims about multi-stage filtration and mineral enhancement. A few fundamentals carry more weight than the marketing.
|Model
|Price
|Purification
|Remineralisation
|Filter durability
|Monitoring Availability
|1
|Native M2 Pro
|₹18,999
|RO + UV
|Copper +
Alkaline
|2-year
|Yes
|2
|Aquaguard Ritz Pro
|₹16,999
|RO + UV
|Copper
|2-year
|Yes
|3
|Atomberg Intellon
|₹17,999
|RO + UV + UF + Adaptive + TDS adjustment
|Alkaliser
|2-year
|Yes
|4
|Livpure Sereno-SS
|₹16,411
|RO + UV + UF
|Copper + Mineral
|1-year
|No
|5
|Kent Supreme Plus
|₹14,999
|RO + UV + UF +
MTDS
|Alkaline +Copper
|1-year
|No
No purifier fixes ageing pipelines or prevents upstream contamination events. What reaches a household tap will continue to be shaped by municipal treatment quality, distribution infrastructure, and seasonal variation which individual households cannot control.
What households can control is the final step before consumption. Most modern RO systems use the same basic technology as a starting point. The differences that matter are in how minerals are reintroduced, whether dilution is used to manage TDS, how long filters are rated to last, and whether the system surfaces any indication of its own performance.
In places where supply quality keeps shifting, those differences are less about preference and more about how much uncertainty a household is willing to absorb. The right purifier doesn't solve the infrastructure problem. It reduces exposure to the consequences of it.
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
