Why your main bank account shouldn’t do everything

For most Indians, their main bank account forms the core of their finances. This is where the salary is credited each month and from where every major life goal is funded, whether it is an EMI for a home, school fees for children, or medical expenses.

But this is not it. We use the same account for daily transactions as well. From paying for a cab ride to paying at the tea stall, every transaction goes through the main account. That means your savings are exposed every single day to any possible frauds.

Why mixing savings and daily spends is a risk One of the reasons why people lose large sums of money to online fraud is that they use the same account for savings and daily transactions. If your main account is exposed to dozens of digital touchpoints every day, a single security breach or a phishing link can offer access to your entire balance.

Just having a strong password is not enough protection. When there is no separation between your ‘spending money’ and your ‘core savings,' even a small mistake can lead to a major loss.

When financial life hits a halt The real cost of a compromised account is not just the money that you lose. It is also the immediate paralysis of your daily life. When a fraud occurs, banks often freeze the account for weeks during an investigation, leaving you helpless.

The money lost to fraud is just the beginning. The disruption that follows can take weeks, sometimes months, to untangle. Meanwhile, your home loan EMIs bounce, your house rent remains unpaid, and your insurance premiums do not go through. These failures can lead to heavy late fees and service disruptions.

Building a secure financial firewall The problem is the concentration of all your money in one place. The solution is to create a “financial firewall” by separating your daily spending from your core savings. Opening a safe second account for daily transactions with a bank such as Airtel Payments Bank can do the needful.

By using Airtel Payments Bank as your safe second account for daily transactions, you limit your main account’s exposure to the digital world, keeping your savings secure. You only move a specific monthly budget into this second account. Even if a fraud attempt occurs, your main savings remain completely untouched.

Advanced features for total control The Safe Second Account from Airtel Payments Bank is built for the way you actually spend. Here's what you get with it:

Open in minutes: No branch visits, no paperwork. Your Safe Second Account is up and running entirely online before you know it.

Zero minimum balance: No thresholds to maintain or hidden charges to worry about. Keep as little or as much as you want.

6.5% interest rate: Your spending account earns even as you use it for daily transactions.

Intelligent safety features: Limit Management, Sleep Mode, and Fraud Alarm work together to make sure you are always in control. A safer way to manage everyday transactions By managing small, frequent transactions through a safe second account, you keep your main bank statement clean and your core savings secure. So, click on the link to open your Safe Second Account with Airtel Payments Bank today.