As the digital landscape evolves, so do the tools we rely on. With Microsoft announcing the end of support (EOS) for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, Indian SMBs and startups face a crucial turning point. This is an important milestone to upgrade your business with the most modern and secure computing systems. Outdated devices can put your business at risk leaving your business vulnerable to security threats, productivity lag, and missing important feature updates. To ensure you stay secure, supported and up to date, let’s understand how to prepare for Windows 10 End of Support and how to make a seamless transition.

What does End of Support means for Windows 10 users? When Microsoft ends support for Windows 10, your business may face the following consequences:

Limited security updates : Your systems won’t receive critical patches to protect against emerging cyber threats.

Feature stagnation : Windows 10 will no longer get new functionalities, leaving your PCs outdated in a fast-evolving tech environment.

Increased risk exposure: Without updates, vulnerabilities in the OS could be exploited, potentially leading to data breaches and financial loss. These risks are untenable for organizations operating in a digital-first economy. The good news? Windows 11 Pro PCs including Copilot+ PCs offers an ideal shift with layers of security enabled default by out-of-the box protection, and AI enhanced supercharged efficiency to future-proof run your business.

Why upgrade to Windows 11? Windows 11 builds upon the strengths and familiarity of Windows, offering you a modern, secure, and highly efficient computing experience that meets the current demands for heightened security by default and by design. Here are some notable features of Windows 11 that make it a perfect operating system for today’s workforce:

Secure by default : Modernizing to Windows 11 provides a secure environment with advanced security features like TPM 2.0, virtualization-based security, and the vulnerable driver block list enabled by default, as well as Smart App Control which is available on new installations of Windows 11 on any PC. New Windows 11 PCs are more secure, with a reported 62% drop in security incidents and a 3x reported reduction in firmware attacks.* At a premium price, Copilot+ PCs deliver even more protection, including memory-based integrity, Secured-core PC capabilities, Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security, and the built-in Microsoft Pluton Security processor.

Trusted Windows experienc e: Windows 11 maintains a user experience similar to Windows 10, with a consistent layout and functionality while introducing a more streamlined UI design. Key elements like the Start menu and taskbar have been updated for a cleaner look, but the overall navigation and usability remain intuitive and user-friendly, like Windows 10.

Move to supercharged efficiency : Enhanced response time when in sleep mode, faster web browsing, intuitive navigation, and improved, updated fundamentals all contribute to better performance on Windows 11. Leveraging the performance of Windows 11, Copilot+ PCs offer even more power, efficiency, and lightning speed when performing AI-powered productivity and creativity tasks. In fact, Copilot+ PCs are up to 5x faster than the most popular five-year-old Windows PCs.**

Better multitasking : Features like Snap Layouts and Multiple desktops help you stay organized and productive. With Snap Layouts, you can organize your open windows and optimize your screen space, making multitasking easier and more efficient.

Built-in accessibility features : Windows 11 is the most inclusively designed and most accessible version of Windows yet. Windows 11 includes a host of accessibility improvements designed for and with people with disabilities: calmer, more appealing sound schemes; beautiful new contrast themes and closed caption customizations; and, a more responsive and flexible experience for working with assistive technologies.

Easy to deploy, works with existing tech: Designed to be compatible with your mission-critical business apps, Windows 11 Pro enables a reported 25% faster deployment,2 automated updates, and granular control across apps, data, and AI.

Designed to be compatible with your mission-critical business apps, Windows 11 Pro enables a reported 25% faster deployment,2 automated updates, and granular control across apps, data, and AI. Copilot, your AI companion: With Copilot, you can get straightforward answers, learn, grow, and gain confidence. Copilot breaks down complex concepts and helps you make sense of it all. Easily accessible right from the Windows taskbar or the Copilot key on new Windows 11 PCs. Act now. How to upgrade to Windows 11. Assess your devices technical readiness for Windows 11 Pro deployment. Take a PC health scan.

Use our end of support calculator to plan your upgrade. Developed by Forrester, this tool will help you understand the quantifiable benefits of deploying Windows 11 Pro.

For more information and support, visit www.upgradetowindows11.com. Don’t wait until October 14, 2025. Upgrade now to unlock the full potential of Windows 11 and ready your business for the digital age.

* Windows 11 Survey Report. Techaisle LLC, September 2024. Commissioned by Microsoft. Windows 11 results are in comparison with Windows 10 devices.

**Windows Copilot+ PC Performance Claims – May 2024 – Copilot+ PC performance details | Microsoft Learn.

*** Certain features require specific hardware, see Windows 11 Specifications.