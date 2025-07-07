Winning at Edgbaston will be one of my 'happiest memories' whenever I retire: Shubman Gill

Birmingham, Jul 7 (PTI) Leading India to their first ever Test win over England at Edgbaston will remain one of his "happiest memories" whenever the time comes to call it quits, said India captain Shubman Gill revelling in the resounding series-levelling victory here.

For the 25-year-old whose captaincy stint began with India losing the series opener at Leeds, Gill underlined an all-round show from the team to make a strong comeback that was also the team's first win over the hosts in Edgbaston.

"This is something that I would cherish for the rest of my life; probably whenever I would retire, I think this would be one of my most happiest memories," Gill said in a video shared by BCCI.

"I was meant to take the last catch of this match, and (I am) very content and happy that how we were able to finish this match.

"(There are) three more important matches to go; a quick turnaround after this one and I think it's good because the momentum is now with us."

Gill said Indian players took responsibility for their performances.

"The way everyone came in contributed with the ball, with the bat, those are huge positives," he said.

"When there are different people stepping up and different people performing at different stages, that's what you want. That's what makes a champion team, and those were some great signs for us."

In his dressing room speech, the Indian skipper lauded his teammates.

"We have worked very hard to win this position. Over the past six to eight months, I knew how hard it was to be able to get a Test win, especially to do it here where we haven't won a Test match ever," he said.

"I just want to say that I'm very proud of you, everyone, because I think on day one, we mentioned it's going to take each and every one of us to win a Test match, especially here in this country and everyone contributed," Gill added.

Mohammed Siraj said Akash Deep was meant to get a five-wicket haul. Siraj's 6/99 also proved instrumental in India's win.

"To be honest it was an important match of an important series. As a player, it feels great to create such memorable (moments) and history," Siraj said.

"Whenever he was bowling, I was positioned at mid-off. I was telling him don't just go after taking wickets, keep bowling in one area and you will get the wickets.

"Jaisa first innings me bola tha, agar uski kismat me hai, to panja milega. Second innings, next day, dekho panja mil chuka hai (I had said in the first innings that if he has a five-for in his fate, he will get it. Look, he got one in the second innings),” an elated Siraj added.

Siraj said he would rate this as the third biggest Test win of his career.

"This is the third best match of my life. First was Gabba, then Lord's and now this. I cannot describe this feeling," he said.

Akash Deep added, "The biggest thing is that I took five wickets and our team won. It is a proud moment for me that I contributed in the team's win. I won't be as happy had I taken a maiden five-for and the game ended in a draw."

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant said this team wants to "defy all the past", referring to the side's underwhelming overseas record.

"The last time we came here, the task was incomplete at Edgbaston and this time, so happy that we were able to achieve it," he said.