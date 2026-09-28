Winning the race in new product development: Why vehicle delays start long before the build stage

Launching a new vehicle is always a race against several moving targets. Engineering teams must bring together thousands of parts, multiple suppliers and dozens of specialist functions, while keeping design, manufacturing, testing and production readiness on track. At the same time, market expectations and competitive pressures leave little room for a delayed launch. A programme that begins with months of engineering work can quickly lose time when problems in one area start affecting several others.

This is an increasing reality for Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive industry. According to a study by Vector Consulting Group, new vehicle programmes involving major changes in body, chassis and engines now reach the market 9-15 months later than planned, with more complex programmes slipping by 18-24 months. These delays rarely stem from one dramatic failure. Instead, time accumulates across development stages through repeated design changes, supplier rework and issue resolution as the vehicle takes shape.

The most visible part of the problem becomes apparent during tooled-up and pilot builds, when the vehicle is physically assembled for the first time (following completion of concept design, 2D drawing release for parts development and business case approval). Across vehicle categories, 34%-47% of total programme delay accumulates after these stages begin. Fitment and fouling conflicts, assembly accessibility issues, dimensional deviations in parts and serviceability problems surface on the physical vehicle. By then, suppliers have already started invested in tooling and production equipment, so even a small bracket change can trigger drawing revisions, tooling modifications, supplier rework and validation across several systems.

So, this raises a key question: Are these delays created during the build stage, or simply made visible there? The evidence points to the latter. Most build-stage problems originate earlier, when fitment, assembly, manufacturability or serviceability issues go unresolved at the 3D design stage. By the time they appear on a physical vehicle, the options for fixing them are slower, more expensive and harder to coordinate.

The consequences are significant. About 39% of survey respondents say products are launched with unresolved fitment, serviceability or quality concerns, and 47% acknowledge that quality gates get relaxed when schedules slip. OEMs have invested heavily to control this: 93% of respondents have spent ₹50 crore or more on digital NPD tools over the past five years. These systems improve visibility of build issues but don't eliminate the underlying causes of delay, since knowing an issue exists doesn't resolve the cross-functional conflict or physical rework needed to close it.

The real issue, then, is not a lack of technology but the timing of intervention. Respondents estimate that 40%-60% of build-stage issues could have been prevented at the 3D design stage, where changes take hours rather than months and cost a fraction of physical rework.

This shifts the focus upstream in the automotive new product development process (NPD). If OEMs mature the 3D model sufficiently before drawings are released, suppliers begin tooling, and physical builds start, many costly problems can be eliminated while still easy to solve.

Attaining this consistently requires more than better engineering software. It calls for a different product development process, one that protects specialist bandwidth, prevents premature drawing release, brings functions together frequently, empowers technical leaders to resolve conflicts, and involves suppliers before designs are frozen.

Managing capacity against the portfolio

The first requirement is managing the NPD portfolio against actual specialist capacity. When design, Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), manufacturing engineering, part development, testing, quality and service teams are spread across too many concurrent programmes, 3D design reviews become shallow and decisions get delayed. Even small follower programmes, such as feature additions, refreshes and Value Addition/Value Engineering initiatives, can collectively overload the system. Capping active programmes lets specialist teams focus on priority projects and creates room for proper 3D validation.

Linking drawing release to design maturity

Next, 2D drawing release needs to be tied to actual 3D maturity. Conventional thinking holds that early release of part 2D drawings protects the critical path for long- lead parts, but premature release often creates rework that becomes the real bottleneck. About 93% of respondents agree that releasing 2D drawings only after full 3D validation can reduce overall NPD lead time. A dedicated 3D maturity assessment ensures cross-functional checks are completed before suppliers begin tooling.

Strengthening cross-functional leadership

This must be backed by regular cross-functional reviews under strong technical leadership. Design, CAE, part development, manufacturing engineering, quality and service teams each view the vehicle differently, and without a common forum and clear decision-maker, conflicts drift between functions unresolved. An empowered Chief Engineer-style leader can diagnose issues in the 3D model, balance competing requirements and ensure decisions are reflected in the design. Survey respondents unanimously support such a role.

Involving suppliers earlier

Suppliers also need to join the process sooner. Build-to-Print (BTP) suppliers understand tooling constraints, process tolerances, metallurgy and manufacturing limits that OEM design teams may miss. Yet, suppliers are often engaged only after drawings are released, letting manufacturability problems surface after tooling begins. Around 81% of Tier-1 suppliers surveyed say late Engineering Change Notices (ECNs) significantly increase project lead times, and 75% believe earlier involvement can reduce late-stage ECNs.

Using targeted physical prototyping

Finally, 3D validation should be supplemented with selective physical prototyping for parts that are hard to simulate, such as harnesses, hoses, brake pipes and flexible cables, where routing and fouling issues remain difficult to validate digitally. Targeted mock-ups during the design stage expose these problems while changes are still inexpensive.

These interventions reinforce each other. As more issues get resolved digitally, fewer reach physical builds, letting OEMs reduce the number of complete vehicles needed for validation and shift towards assembly-level checks instead. Prototype investment falls, development cycles shorten, and teams spend less time correcting earlier programmes.

The benefits go beyond individual projects. Stable designs and fewer late ECNs make suppliers more willing to invest engineering effort early, strengthening supplier relationships and responsiveness. Most importantly, capacity freed from late-stage corrections becomes available for innovation and growth. As automotive industry trends push complexity and speed higher, this becomes a genuine source of competitive advantage.

For automotive manufacturing, the race in NPD isn't won at pilot build, since most critical decisions are made well before that point. It's won earlier, by reaching 3D maturity before problems turn physical, expensive and hard to reverse. Moreover, from a business consulting firm’s standpoint, this means shifting focus from managing delays after they appear to redesigning the process so fewer delays arise in the first place.

About Vector Consulting Group With a team of 200+ consultants, Vector Consulting Group is India's largest homegrown management consulting firm. Since 2006, Vector has leveraged the principles of Scientific and Systems Thinking to develop innovative solutions for clients across various domains and sectors. This, combined with its unique 'Skin-In-The-Game' approach to management consulting, has helped its 500+ clients achieve operational excellence and set new benchmarks in their industry segments.

Vector assists organisations across operations, supply chain & distribution, retail & B2B sales, New Product Development, and project management in industries such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, retail, textiles, FMCG, equipment manufacturing and EPC.

Vector has partnered with organisations such as Ashok Leyland, Royal Enfield, Tata Motors, JK Tyre, JK Fenner, International Tractors (Sonalika), Fleetguard Filters, Lupin, Glenmark, Arvind Fashions, Pidilite, Polycab, Kellogg's, Godrej & Boyce, L&T Heavy Engineering and several other leading companies.