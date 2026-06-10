Wolvaardt demands sharper Proteas response ahead of Australia clash

Manchester, Jun 10 (PTI) South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt has urged her team to sharpen their strategies after the warm-up defeat to New Zealand, stressing they cannot afford to "go through the motions" against powerhouse Australia in Saturday's Women's T20 World Cup game here.

The Proteas followed a narrow win over Ireland with a five-wicket loss to the reigning champions New Zealand, and will need to raise their game against the six-time champions Australia.

Wolvaardt described the loss as an eye-opener for the Proteas, insisting they must significantly raise their game against Australia while using the lead-up to the blockbuster clash to fine-tune their strategies.

"We would have liked to win both (warm-up fixtures), but maybe this is just what we needed just before the tournament starts," Wolvaardt was quoted as saying by ICC.

"Just a little eye-opener that is not just going to happen and we can't just go through the motions with the ball. I think we've come up against a quality side and they (New Zealand) sort of outsmarted us with the bat.

"So we're going to have to have some good strategies in place for the Australia game and hopefully we're able to turn it around," added Wolvaardt.

Amid the disappointment, Chloe Tryon lit up the contest with a brutal unbeaten 61 off just 26 deliveries, launching six towering sixes. With the all-rounder hitting top gear at the right time, Wolvaardt believes Tryon could be South Africa's X-factor at the T20 World Cup.

"That (innings) was awesome," Wolvaardt said.

"I think it's been a while since she's like struck a ball that sweetly. I think she held her shapes really well. She was hitting so nice through the line of the ball and it's quite hard to bolt her when she's in that form.

"I think she was taking some balls from outside leg and hitting them over the covers for six. It's great that she's able to find, or has been able to find a bit of form before the tournament," said the veteran South African who is just two games shy of completing a century of T20Is.

Defending champions New Zealand head into the tournament on the back of two warm-up wins and will open their title defence against 2016 champions West Indies in Southampton on Saturday.

Despite a confidence-boosting unbeaten 61 against South Africa, skipper Melie Kerr warned her side cannot afford complacency and must be at their best to start their campaign on a winning note.

"West Indies are a quality side and they have some real match winners within that team," said Kerr.

"For us, it's a massive game and you've just got to turn up and again. Both teams start on zero and you can't get complacent so it's just (about) trying to I guess control what you can and play really good cricket and for each individual to try and nail their role and the outcome will be what it will.