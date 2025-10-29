Wolvaardts epic 169 fires South Africa to 319/7

Guwahati, Oct 29 (PTI) Captain Laura Wolvaardt singlehandedly pushed South Africa to a formidable 319 for seven with an epic 169 off 143 balls in the Women's ODI Cup semifinal against England here on Wednesday, negating the impact of two mini collapses caused by left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

Wolvaardt ensured that England would need to pull off a record chase in a World Cup semifinal.

Put in to bat, South Africa set the platform for a 300 plus total with a 116-run stand between Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits (45 off 65). However, Ecclestone (4/44) stuck twice in the 22rd over to put the brakes on South Africa scoring rate.

A 72-run stand between Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp (42 off 33) followed before Ecclestone broke a threatening partnership once gain. At 202 for six, South Africa seemed to be heading for a below par total but Wolvaardt took her sublime game to the next level to fire her team past the 300-run mark.

The first half of her innings was a lot about her regal drives through the off-side before she targeted the midwicket boundary against the England pacers and spinners to ensure South Africa regained the momentum. Her innings comprised 17 fours and three maximums.

Wolvaardt, who has 184 as her highest ODI score, took left-arm spinner Linsey Smith to the cleaners in the 47th over yielding 20 runs. Batting with a widish stance, Wolvaardt was quick to dispatch balls on the leg-side. She brought up her 150 with a six over mid-wicket and also completed 5000 ODI during the course of her marathon knock.

Chloe Tryon (33 not out off 26) and Nadine de Klerk (11 not out off 6) did the needful towards the end of the innings. The last 10 overs yielded 117 runs for the Proteas women.