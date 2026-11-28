What does it take for India to become a global AI leader if a significant share of its potential talent remains underrepresented in the field?

India’s AI ambitions depend on more than computing power and capital. They also require a larger pool of people who can build and deploy the technology. Women could help fill that gap, but they need clearer pathways from learning AI to applying it.

By 2026, India could need around 1.4 million AI professionals, against an available talent pool of about 400,000, according to estimates. As businesses adopt AI across functions, the shortage is becoming a workforce and competitiveness challenge.

Women represent a significant but underused talent pool. They account for around 43% of STEM graduates in India and show strong relative AI skill penetration, according to the Stanford AI Index. Yet their representation falls as roles become more specialised and senior. Women hold around 30% of AI engineering roles, with their presence declining further in technical leadership.

The challenge is to help more women move beyond learning AI to building products, leading teams and creating businesses.

From AI Education to Applied Skills Women’s participation in AI, machine learning and generative AI programmes has grown sharply. Female enrolments in some programmes have quadrupled, while women account for roughly a third of GenAI course takers in some estimates.

But training alone cannot bridge the gap between education and employment. Employers need people who can identify problems, develop solutions and assess whether those solutions work.

Government initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission, FutureSkills Prime and PMKVY are expanding access to AI education and training. The next step is to give learners opportunities to apply those skills through projects, industry exposure and mentorship.

Hackathons offer one way to do this. Participants work on problems, develop solutions and demonstrate their abilities beyond the classroom. They can also connect with peers and industry professionals.

Logitech’s #WomenWhoMaster initiative, run in partnership with Aspire For Her, illustrates this approach.

Its nationwide, all-women Generative AI hackathon attracted nearly 1.29 lakh registrations from more than 15,000 colleges across over 5,000 cities. The scale led Guinness World Records to create a new title: “Largest Women-Only Generative AI Hackathon (Multiple Venues).”

The geographic spread is equally significant. More than 60% of registrations came from Tier 2, Tier 3 and emerging cities, suggesting that interest in AI extends well beyond established technology hubs such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

The opportunity is to connect this interest with resources and opportunities that help participants progress, regardless of where they live.

Turning AI Skills into Solutions The hackathon took participants through multiple rounds. More than 26,000 women joined the first online round. Of these, 2,800 advanced to zonal rounds across eight cities, while 112 finalists reached the Grand Finale at Logitech’s Chennai headquarters.

The final projects demonstrated how AI could address practical economic challenges.

Kritika Yadav from Ramdeobaba University, Nagpur, won with HerFinance, an AI-powered financial resilience companion designed to help women understand money, assess risks and make informed financial decisions.

First runner-up Priti Kumari Pandey from Parul Institute of Engineering and Technology, Vadodara, developed “RE - From Skills to Employment”, an AI-powered career companion that helps women assess their skills and explore career pathways.

Mridul Singh Soam from GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management, Delhi NCR, secured second runner-up for KarigarSetu, an AI-powered venture navigator designed to help women artisans make better business decisions by linking marketing choices with sales and transactions.

The projects focused on financial resilience, employment and entrepreneurship. Rather than using AI as an end in itself, the participants applied it to problems affecting how people manage money, find work and run businesses.

This is the value of applied learning: it allows participants to demonstrate not just what they know about a technology, but how they can use it.

What Must Happen After the Hackathon? A competition can help participants develop and demonstrate their skills. Turning that experience into a career requires sustained support.

Logitech says the Women Who Master movement strives for equal representation in STEM fields and equips women with practical skills in Generative AI, low-code development, and technology, through its partnerships worldwide. Such programmes can connect classroom learning with the demands of the workplace.

But the wider ecosystem also has a role to play. Universities can provide foundational education, government initiatives can widen access to training, and companies can contribute industry use cases and practical guidance.

Employers must then create opportunities for participants to put their skills to work, whether through internships, technical roles or product development. Over time, these pathways can help more women progress into leadership and entrepreneurship.

The impact of AI-skilling initiatives should therefore be measured not only by registrations or projects completed, but also by what participants go on to do with their skills.

The Business Case for Inclusion India needs more AI professionals as businesses integrate the technology into their operations. Expanding women's participation can help employers draw from a larger talent pool while bringing a wider range of experiences to the design of AI products and services.

This matters as AI influences decisions across finance, education, employment, and commerce. The people building these systems need both technical expertise and an understanding of the problems they are trying to solve.

The Logitech-Aspire For Her initiative shows the scale of interest in AI learning beyond major technology centres. Its projects demonstrate how that interest can translate into practical applications. The next measure of success will be whether participants can use these experiences to access jobs, advance into leadership, or build businesses of their own.

For India, the task is to turn growing interest in AI into a stronger and more inclusive talent pipeline. That means linking education with applied experience and ensuring that opportunities to build with AI are not limited by geography or access to professional networks.

The Guinness World Records title gives Women Who Master a milestone. Its broader significance lies in the participation it represents. Women across India are engaging with AI and developing solutions to real-world problems.

Industry can help take that progress further by connecting skills with meaningful work. As India pursues its AI ambitions, expanding the pool of people who can build and shape the technology will be as important as advancing the technology itself.