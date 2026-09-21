Women use songs to highlight welfare schemes at Uttarakhand empowerment event

Women participating in the Matri Shakti Samvad and Felicitation Ceremony at Mukhya Sevak Sadan used spontaneous musical performances to express appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Saturday event featured songs about women-centric welfare schemes of the Central and State Governments, including initiatives related to financial support, self-help groups and women's economic independence.

The performances offered participants an opportunity to share their views on government programmes through cultural expression. Women present at the event sang about schemes they associated with empowerment and greater self-reliance.

Songs highlight government schemes During the interaction, a woman expressed her wish to convey her thoughts to Prime Minister Modi and presented a song before Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Her performance included the line, “Humein Toh Modi Ne Bahut Kuch Diya Hai, Bahut Shukriya Hai” (Modi has given us so much, we are truly grateful).

Through the song, she highlighted interest-free loans for women, the Lakhpati Didi scheme, the formation of women's self-help groups and other welfare initiatives. She said policies and programmes of the Central and State Governments were continuously empowering women and helping them become stronger and more self-reliant.

The performance expressed her affection and gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi. Its lyrics reflected her personal trust and connection with the Prime Minister, according to the event details.

Other women also participated in the musical presentations, highlighting various women-focused government schemes. Their performances formed part of the interaction and conveyed appreciation for initiatives they identified as contributing to women's empowerment.

Participation in development narrative The event's musical performances also presented a broader message about women's role in national development. Through their songs, participants gave voice to the idea that women should be recognised not only as beneficiaries of government schemes but also as active contributors to the country's progress.

The performances connected women's empowerment with the broader goals of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and a Viksit Bharat. The event provided a platform for women to express their views and acknowledge welfare initiatives through songs.

The ceremony combined a women-focused interaction with cultural participation. Women present at Mukhya Sevak Sadan used the occasion to share their appreciation for welfare measures and express their faith in the Prime Minister and Chief Minister.

The supplied event details do not specify the individual names of participating women, the number of performances or the particular schemes discussed by each participant beyond the initiatives mentioned in the song. The account identifies interest-free loans, the Lakhpati Didi scheme and women's self-help groups among the programmes highlighted.