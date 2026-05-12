Dharamsala, May 11 (PTI) Skipper Shreyas Iyer did not mince words after Punjab Kings slumped to their fourth successive defeat, blaming the team's bowling and fielding after failing to defend what he felt was a total "30 runs more" than par on a tricky pitch against Delhi Capitals.

PBKS lost by three wickets to Delhi Capitals in a home IPL game here on Monday.

"I won't beat around the bush, I'll just say fielding and bowling again," Iyer said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Shreyas Iyer blame bowling and fielding for Punjab Kings' loss to Delhi Capitals? ⌵ Shreyas Iyer stated that Punjab Kings' bowling and fielding were the reasons for their loss. He felt the team failed to defend a score that should have been 30 runs more than par on a tricky pitch. 2 What was the final score in the Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals match? ⌵ Punjab Kings scored 210 for 5 in 20 overs. Delhi Capitals successfully chased this total, scoring 211 for 7 in 19 overs to win by three wickets. 3 How did Priyansh Arya perform in the PBKS vs. DC match? ⌵ Priyansh Arya scored 56 runs off 33 balls, hitting six sixes. He also became the first batter to start an IPL match with a first-ball six twice in his career. 4 What is the head-to-head record between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings? ⌵ Across all seasons, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have met 36 times. Punjab Kings hold a narrow lead with 18 wins, while Delhi Capitals have won 17 matches. 5 How did the pitch in Dharamsala play in the PBKS vs. DC match? ⌵ The pitch in Dharamsala was tricky, with the ball seaming and exhibiting variable bounce. Shreyas Iyer felt it was a difficult wicket, making 210 a challenging score to defend.

Priyansh Arya hit half a dozen sixes in his whirlwind 33-ball 56 before DC pacers tweaked their lengths to limit Punjab Kings to 210 for five. Besides Arya, Iyer made 59 not out off 36 balls to push PBKS to to 210 for 5 on a wicket that had something for the fast bowlers.

Aggressive knocks from David Miller (51 off 28) and skipper Axar Patel (56 off 30) allowed DC to gun down 211 in 19 overs for the highest chase at the HPCA Stadium.

Asked if he thought 210 was a good score on this wicket, Iyer said: "Absolutely, I feel that it was 30 runs more on this wicket considering how the ball was seaming and there was variable bounce."

Iyer said he thought of bringing in impact substitute Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack but changed his mind witnessing the assistance for the seamers from the pitch.

"There was absolutely a thought in my mind (on introducing Chahal), but the way ball was seaming and the way it was helping seamers, I think if we would have executed our line and length precisely, we could have been able to extract wickets, but unfortunately again, we didn't.

"I always say that the hard length - short of a hard length - is the best ball, especially when a new batsman is coming in. It's not easy to hit because if you keep repeating those balls, at least one ball gives a chance of mis-hitting and you can get a wicket. We've been short of planning," he said.

Winning captain Axar Patel said DC executed their plans well in the crucial moments against Punjab Kings, an area where the side had previously fallen short.

"Since last time I have been saying we are losing the crucial moments. We are a good team, playing a good cricket but not winning those crucial moments. Really happy with the way we played and hopefully we continue playing like this," he said.

"The first 3-4 overs we went for 60 runs and we pulled things back. In the middle overs the way Madhav and Mukesh bowled were the winning moments.