World Health Day 2025: Health Track on ABCD App offers AI-powered features, helps users detect diseases early

Healthcare in India has been strengthened over the years owing to improved infrastructure, enhanced access, emphasis on digital health, and better-quality services. With preventive care taking stage on World Health Day, the ability to monitor one’s health in real time has become more than just a convenience – it’s a necessity. Health Track on the ABCD App is a testament to this shift, blending advanced AI technology with accessible healthcare solutions.

Advertisement

Health Track is an innovative, AI-powered feature integrated into the ABCD App that simplifies the process of monitoring personal health. Using a quick face scan, Health Track analyses over 20 vital health parameters in mere seconds, providing users with a comprehensive health report. This technology, certified by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), is not only helping individuals take charge of their well-being but is also reinforcing the growing belief that preventive healthcare is essential in today’s fast-changing world.

Digital Health Evaluation Report

Advertisement

User-centric features of Health Track include –

• Quick, AI-Powered Face Scan: A simple scan provides an instant health assessment, covering critical health metrics.

• Family Health Tracking: Users can add family members to monitor collective health trends, making it easier for households to manage diverse health needs.

• Proactive Health Insurance Guidance: Based on the health insights gathered, the platform offers personalized insurance recommendations, ensuring that users can secure coverage before unforeseen health issues arise.

• DHE Green Advantage: For those with a favorable health score, Health Track streamlines the insurance process by enabling instant policy issuance without the burden of lengthy questionnaires.

Digital Health Evaluation Report

Advertisement

A Digital Health Evaluation scan, as part of Health Track, provides comprehensive information on various health parameters, including physical activity levels, heart rate variability, and stress levels. This evaluation offers a holistic view of an individual’s health and lifestyle. Among its benefits are early detection – by identifying subtle changes in health patterns before they become serious, personalized insights that help users make informed lifestyle decisions, and the convenience of continuous monitoring without the need for frequent visits to healthcare facilities.

Health Track exemplifies how digital solutions can address real health challenges. With over 50,000 scans already completed, the feature is gaining traction among those looking for a reliable tool to track their health over time. Whether it’s managing daily stress or monitoring potential risks before they escalate, Health Track offers actionable insights that are particularly valuable.

Advertisement

ABCD is the omni-channel D2C platform housed under Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, India’s leading diversified financial services company. Aimed at making ‘Everything Finance as Simple as ABCD’, the platform provides a comprehensive portfolio of 22+ products and services across loans, investments, insurance, and payments. Some of the features include UPI, bill payment, personal finance tracking like ‘My Track’, Portfolio Consolidator, Spend Analyzer, among others.

This World Health Day 2025, take charge of your health and wellness with ABCD App’s unique offerings – Heath Track is a significant step toward a future where preventive care and financial planning go hand in hand.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

Advertisement