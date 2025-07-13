WPL has played integral part in players progress: Muzumdar after womens T20I series win

Birmingham, Jul 13 (PTI) India coach Amol Muzumdar credited the landmark achievement of clinching the first-ever women's T20I series win against England to the Women's Premier League, saying it had played an "integral part" in the progress of the players.

He also credited the competitive domestic season for the success.

India lost the fifth and final match on Saturday but they sealed the series 3-2 after securing a dominant six-wicket triumph in the fourth T20I at Manchester on Wednesday.

"WPL has been an integral part of the progress of the players. There's no doubt about it. But there are other tournaments as well in India which we really have a good look at it. There are so many domestic players playing.

"WPL is just a part of the initiative of the BCCI. So, I think it's been a happy hunting ground for us, the WPL. But at the same time, there are other tournaments which also take the importance," said Muzumdar during the post-match press conference after India lost the thrilling fifth T20I by five wickets on the last ball.

Debutant India left-arm spinner Shree Charani played a crucial role in the series victory, bagging 10 wickets, and Muzumdar, one of the most prolific run-getters at the domestic level during his playing days, said she had been "the find of the WPL."

Charani, 20, was adjudged the 'Player of the Series' for her phenomenal effort, though she went wicketless on Saturday.

"I guess, you know, from WPL we identified her and then I think her progress has been fantastic. She's been phenomenal in this series. We had a good look at her in the Sri Lanka series where we played a tri-series against South Africa and Sri Lanka. So, I think she's been the find," Muzumdar said.

"We were searching for a left-arm spinner and she's fitted the bill perfectly," he added.

Muzumdar said that the key takeaway from the series was India's bowling and fielding which complemented the already-strong batting this time around.

"I think the key takeaways were our bowling. There's no doubt about it. We had a game plan before we set off from the Indian shores. We had a good camp and we focused quite a bit on our bowling and fielding, which showed in this series. I think the biggest takeaways without a doubt have been our bowling and our fielding.

"Having said that, the batting has been our strength for a long time. A year-and-a-half that I've been in charge, I think we've played some fearless cricket as far as batting is concerned. The two departments which we wanted to take care of was bowling and fieldin," he said.

"And I think this series has shown the results."

Radha Yadav's bowling and fielding also caught the attention during the series and Muzumdar said the improvement was because of the effort the left-arm spinner had put in at the domestic level.

"She's been phenomenal. She puts in a lot of hard work. Not many people know it, but behind the scenes there's a lot of hard work that she puts in as far as fielding is concerned. Radha is somebody we actually have to stop her sometimes.

"She's got a knack of picking up those brilliant catches. I've seen it in the Dubai T20 World Cup and she picked up a magnificent catch there," he said.

Muzumdar said he was left with "mixed emotions" after losing the final match here but winning the series was pleasing.

"To be honest, mixed emotions. At the halfway mark (of the match), when we had a chat at the ground, we said that either we make a match out of it and we fight till the last run that is there. So, I think they (players) responded really well. Pleased with the results (of the series)."

With the T20 World Cup scheduled in England in exactly 11 months' time, Muzumdar said the tour had given his side good preparation for the global event.

"...World Cup in 2026, same place. So we've picked the squad accordingly and we've started on a good note, I guess. Winning the T20 series here against England, that too the first time ever. So it's a pleasing result. The preparation has already started," he said.