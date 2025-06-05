WPL, state leagues have shown womens cricket can generate revenue: Mandhana

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The elegant Smriti Mandhana feels the WPL and launch of different state leagues have shown that women's cricket in the country is in safe hands and financially viable at the same time.

Mandhana will be captaining Ratnagiri Jets in the inaugural edition of the Women's Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL).

"I feel, for women's cricket to have this sort of stage is amazing, and the very fact that state associations and also the WPL, the way they have supported it shows that, of course, women's cricket can generate revenues, which is an amazing thing for women's cricket," Mandhana told JioHotstar.

"And people are ready to invest money into it. I mean, the more professional the sport gets, it's only going to get better, especially for grassroots level cricketers. For them, I think this is just amazing.

"So, from my point of view, of course, promotion is one thing, but I think we are well beyond that in women's cricket. I see it as people being ready to invest, and that shows that women's cricket is growing and people want to watch it," she added.

The Indian women's team vice-captain said the growing interest in the game promises a bright future of the next generation of players.

"Yeah, I mean, to get that at the age of 14-15 is great. Of course, we got it a little later, so we had to start developing it by looking at international standards.

"But the best thing about India at this moment, with women's cricket, is the investment that's coming in and the investment they get to groom a player. I mean, very late in our careers, we realised the importance of fitness and all of those things," Mandhana said.

"But I'm sure the club and the initiative are only going to promote or help them understand more about what is actually needed for the next level, and I'm sure they'll be well-prepped."