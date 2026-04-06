XLRI Continues to Champion Experiential Learning through its Student-Driven Committees

XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, the oldest B-school in India has been a pioneer of various educational practices. It has introduced courses such as the first two-year, day program in Industrial Relations and Welfare in 1953, now known as Human Resource Management (HRM) and established XCITE (XLRI Centre for Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship), a rural business incubation center, supported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). It believes in giving the students a ground reality check along with theoritical knowledge. It believes in living the subject rather than just learning it.

How XLRI Lives the Subjects The pedagogy at XLRI not only remains stuck to books but students are encouraged to take up initiatives in direct collaboration with industry leaders. The co-curricular committees at XLRI through their unique flagship events such as guest lectures, summits, live projects, conclaves and conferences, let the students experience the real-world working of the industry they are about to step in to.

Exploring the Co-Curricular Committees AXIOM The Association at XLRI for Industrial and Operations Management, is the Operations committee at XLRI. They share the practical knowledge of how the supply chain works, maintenance of logistics and execution of industrial operations. AXIOM organises 3 events yearly to support this. The first event is “Opocalypse” which is an ice-breaker session for the junior batches to test their knowledge of operations, followed by “Ops Gyan Session” for students interested in the subject. They also organise OPVISION Conclave bringing together multiple industry leaders to discuss advancements in supply chain management. Their flagship event – CYGNUS is a two-day event where live simulation games are organised to promote operations culture on campus.

CPPR The Committee for Public Policy and Research at XLRI provides a platform for students to learn about governance, economics and social policies through events, discussions and publications. Its flagship event - “Neeti Manthan” is a national level policy fest that invites students from all over India to deal with different aspects of public policy such as economic policies in markets, socio-polital issues, pop culture, policy themes in films and real-world case studies through various sub-events. They also publish their annual policy magazine called “Abhijana”. CPPR collaborates with NGOs and explores think tank partnerships to expand its initiatives.

CRUX The Consulting and Research Undertaking at XLRI empowers students wanting to build a career in consulting through events, competitions and skill development. They write, upgrade, publish and maintain the Consulting and HR Casebook of XLRI. Their flagship event – Synergy, allows student communities from all over India to come together and interact with industry leaders and compete in consulting case competitions. They have also collaborated with Accenture to conduct one-on-one mock interviews for students looking at a career in the Consulting domain.

DARVIX The Data Analytics, Research, and Visualization at XLRI is a committee aimed at establishing XLRI as a thought leader in analytics. It conducts Power BI Workshop for teaching students the art of crafting compelling data stories. It also organises “Chi Square” – a National Analytics Conclave that brings together industry leaders, professionals and experts to explore the theme of business values in AI.

E-CELL It is an Entrepreneurship Cell led by the students at XLRI. Established in 2012, it aims to promote an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the campus. It involves the students as well as other stakeholders of the institute. They organize XES – XLRI Entrepreneurship Summit as a platform to bring together aspiring entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas, business models and growth strategies. They have also managed and co-ordinated “Navishkar” – India’s largest young innovators initiative.

FINAX The Finance Association at XLRI is a hub for finance enthusiasts. Its flagship event – GNOSIS, a national finance symposium, brings together industry leaders, regulators and experts to discuss key financial and economic trends. It also organises CRICBIDS – The IPL Auction Challenge, a finance strategy competition with an IPL player auction-like setup that tests the participant’s financial acumen and strategic decision-making. In collaboration with the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute (CFAI), it hosts sessions, providing insights into the CFA programs. It has also facilitated XLRI’s affiliation with the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP), enabling students to access reduced-cost FRM certifications and exclusive scholarships.

FIRE@X The Forum for Industrial Relations at XLRI acts as the hub of all industrial relation activities. It fosters dialogue among students on key aspects of employee and industrial relations. It also publishes an e-magazine called “Dhyuti”. Events by FIRE@X like Trial by Fire and National XL-IR Summit have garnered acclaim from top B-Schools nationwide.

MAXI The Marketing Association at XLRI, the facilitator of the most renowned event - the “MAXI Fair” is a pioneer in bridging academic marketing concepts with real world applications. Through its flagship event, it blends market research with entertainment. The committee collaborates with well-known brands for the event, who in turn provide the students with an opportunity to work on their live projects.

PROMETHEUS Prometheus is the Product Management and Technology Club at XLRI. Its flagship event TeXLence focuses on product management, technology and analytics, and brings together students, industry leaders and top B-schools for an insightful experience. It has also collaborated with Product Management School and InsideIIM that offer product management courses and brings top professionals as event judges.

SAPPHIRE The Students’ Association for the Promotion of Personal Management, Human Resources and Industrial Relations aims to blend practitioner experiences with academic insights in HR development. They organize the National HR Conference annually to provide a platform for industry and academic stalwarts for discussions on various challenges to India’s HR landscape.

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SIF The Student Investment Fund is a student-run fund at XLRI that facilitates money from investors into stock markets, applying academic concept into the real-world. It conducts a week-long drive to raise funds and organizes workshops on personal finance management, providing students with exposure to stock market investments, portfolio management and financial analysis. They also send monthly fund updates to all the investors comprising of the value of their investments, contemporary topics and their views on the market.

An Ecosystem that Builds More than Careers XLRI’s strength lies in its ability to create an environment where ideas are encouraged and leadership is practised daily. Its committees play a vital role in this journey, transforming young minds into capable professionals while reinforcing Jamshedpur’s reputation as a hub of holistic education for the greater common good.