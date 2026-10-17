Yash Fans plans ₹152.74 crore plant, expects 3,500 jobs in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh is set to enter consumer electronics manufacturing with a Yash Fans plant planned in Nava Raipur, a project the state government says will create 3,500 jobs and draw an investment of ₹152.74 crore. The bhoomipoojan ceremony took place on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The proposed facility will be the state’s first consumer electronics manufacturing unit.

Sai said employment for young people was a priority and that the state’s Industrial Development Policy 2024-30 had been designed to encourage industries that generate jobs. He said the Yash Fans project would give thousands of people and their families an income source while widening the state’s manufacturing base.

Manufacturing beyond raw materials The project reflects a stated aim to move beyond supplying industrial inputs and towards making finished goods within Chhattisgarh. According to the state government, steel and aluminium produced in the state will be used at the facility to manufacture finished products. That could retain more value locally rather than sending raw materials elsewhere for processing, though the release did not specify production capacity or a timeline for the start of operations.

Yash Fans manufactures electric fans and kitchen appliances for brands including Crompton, Havells, Usha and Milton. The new unit is expected to make products for these brands in Chhattisgarh. The company, based in Hyderabad, currently operates 12 manufacturing plants across Hyderabad and Himachal Pradesh. Nava Raipur will be its first facility in the state.

Scope for local suppliers The investment may also create opportunities for businesses that supply components, packaging and transport services. The government expects these supporting activities to encourage local entrepreneurship and generate jobs beyond direct employment at the plant. No separate estimate was provided for indirect jobs or the number of local suppliers likely to benefit.

Yash Fans chairman Ritesh Naredi said the state offered access to steel and aluminium, a central location from which to serve customers across India, a hardworking workforce and government support. He called Chhattisgarh an ideal location for expanding the company’s manufacturing base.

Sai assured the company of the government’s full support and connected the project to the “Make in India” initiative. He said Chhattisgarh had long contributed to national growth through steel, coal and power, and could now produce goods used in homes across the country. The stated goal, he said, was to help “Made in Chhattisgarh” products reach consumers nationwide.