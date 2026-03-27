New Delhi, India — As India accelerates toward its long-term national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Centre) is emerging as a key platform aligning global trade ecosystems with India’s priority industries.

Operated by Kinexin Convention Management, Yashobhoomi is taking a distinctly outward-looking approach—focusing not on domestic competition, but on expanding India’s global exhibition footprint by attracting high-value international trade shows across strategic sectors.

🎯 Aligning with India’s Strategic Growth Agenda

In line with the Government of India’s long-term economic roadmap, Yashobhoomi has identified and prioritized core industry verticals that are critical to India’s transformation into a developed economy.

These include:

Advanced technologies and AX (AI transformation) industries

Business tourism and MICE ecosystems

European hospitality and service industries

Electrical, electronics, and industrial automation

Mobility and future transportation sectors

Manufacturing and next-generation industrial supply chains

By aligning with these sectors, Yashobhoomi is positioning itself not merely as a venue, but as an enabler of India’s industrial and economic ambitions.

View full Image View full Image Yashobhoomi Positions Itself as a Strategic Gateway for Global Trade Shows under Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision

🌍 Global Acquisition Strategy Across Key Markets

Over the past year, Yashobhoomi has actively engaged with leading exhibition organizers and industry stakeholders across major global markets, including:

United States

Germany

South Korea

United Kingdom

France

Singapore

A key milestone in this effort was its participation at ITB Berlin, one of the world’s largest travel and trade exhibition platforms.

During the event, the Yashobhoomi delegation held extensive discussions with global organizers across multiple sectors, securing strategic pathways for future events in India.

These include:

AX and digital transformation industries

Business tourism and global MICE platforms

European hospitality and service sector exhibitions

Electrical and industrial technology expos

Automation and manufacturing showcases

Mobility and automotive-related exhibitions

This multi-sector engagement reflects a deliberate strategy to bring previously untapped global events into the Indian market, thereby expanding the overall industry ecosystem.

🤝 Strengthening India–Korea Exhibition Collaboration

Further reinforcing its international strategy, Yashobhoomi is set to host a major engagement in South Korea on March 25, focusing on India’s MICE industry and economic outlook under the Viksit Bharat 2047 framework.

The initiative will:

Present India’s industrial priorities and exhibition opportunities

Highlight the implications of Viksit Bharat 2047 for global organizers

Facilitate agreements with leading Korean exhibition organizers

Accelerate the entry of advanced international trade shows into India

Several international events are already under active discussion for potential hosting at Yashobhoomi in the near future.

View full Image View full Image Viksit Bharat 2047

💬 CEO Perspective: Expanding the Global Pool

Phil Chung, CEO of Kinexin Convention Management, emphasized that Yashobhoomi’s strategy is fundamentally different from traditional venue competition.

“We are not focused on dividing an existing domestic market. Our mission is to expand the entire ecosystem by bringing new international organizers and previously untapped global events into India,” he said.

He further added:

“Through our global network across Europe, the United States, and Asia, we have been working consistently—over the past eight years—to connect India with high-quality international exhibitions that have not yet entered this market.”

🚀 Looking Ahead

With a strong emphasis on alignment with national priorities, global outreach, and industry-focused growth, Yashobhoomi is positioning itself as a critical gateway for international trade and business exchange.

As India moves toward becoming a multi-trillion-dollar economy, platforms like Yashobhoomi are expected to play a pivotal role in integrating global industries with India’s rapidly expanding market.

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