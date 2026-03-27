Yashobhoomi Positions Itself as a Strategic Gateway for Global Trade Shows under Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision

New Delhi, India — As India accelerates toward its long-term national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Centre) is emerging as a key platform aligning global trade ecosystems with India’s priority industries.
Operated by Kinexin Convention Management, Yashobhoomi is taking a distinctly outward-looking approach—focusing not on domestic competition, but on expanding India’s global exhibition footprint by attracting high-value international trade shows across strategic sectors.
🎯 Aligning with India’s Strategic Growth Agenda
In line with the Government of India’s long-term economic roadmap, Yashobhoomi has identified and prioritized core industry verticals that are critical to India’s transformation into a developed economy.
These include:
Advanced technologies and AX (AI transformation) industries
Business tourism and MICE ecosystems
European hospitality and service industries
Electrical, electronics, and industrial automation
Mobility and future transportation sectors
Manufacturing and next-generation industrial supply chains
By aligning with these sectors, Yashobhoomi is positioning itself not merely as a venue, but as an enabler of India’s industrial and economic ambitions.
🌍 Global Acquisition Strategy Across Key Markets
Over the past year, Yashobhoomi has actively engaged with leading exhibition organizers and industry stakeholders across major global markets, including:
United States
Germany
South Korea
United Kingdom
France
Singapore
A key milestone in this effort was its participation at ITB Berlin, one of the world’s largest travel and trade exhibition platforms.
During the event, the Yashobhoomi delegation held extensive discussions with global organizers across multiple sectors, securing strategic pathways for future events in India.
These include:
AX and digital transformation industries
Business tourism and global MICE platforms
European hospitality and service sector exhibitions
Electrical and industrial technology expos
Automation and manufacturing showcases
Mobility and automotive-related exhibitions
This multi-sector engagement reflects a deliberate strategy to bring previously untapped global events into the Indian market, thereby expanding the overall industry ecosystem.
🤝 Strengthening India–Korea Exhibition Collaboration
Further reinforcing its international strategy, Yashobhoomi is set to host a major engagement in South Korea on March 25, focusing on India’s MICE industry and economic outlook under the Viksit Bharat 2047 framework.
The initiative will:
Present India’s industrial priorities and exhibition opportunities
Highlight the implications of Viksit Bharat 2047 for global organizers
Facilitate agreements with leading Korean exhibition organizers
Accelerate the entry of advanced international trade shows into India
Several international events are already under active discussion for potential hosting at Yashobhoomi in the near future.
💬 CEO Perspective: Expanding the Global Pool
Phil Chung, CEO of Kinexin Convention Management, emphasized that Yashobhoomi’s strategy is fundamentally different from traditional venue competition.
“We are not focused on dividing an existing domestic market. Our mission is to expand the entire ecosystem by bringing new international organizers and previously untapped global events into India,” he said.
He further added:
“Through our global network across Europe, the United States, and Asia, we have been working consistently—over the past eight years—to connect India with high-quality international exhibitions that have not yet entered this market.”
🚀 Looking Ahead
With a strong emphasis on alignment with national priorities, global outreach, and industry-focused growth, Yashobhoomi is positioning itself as a critical gateway for international trade and business exchange.
As India moves toward becoming a multi-trillion-dollar economy, platforms like Yashobhoomi are expected to play a pivotal role in integrating global industries with India’s rapidly expanding market.
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
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