Yogi Adityanath calls for homes to join Ayodhya Deepotsav celebrations

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday appealed to people across the state to illuminate their homes and courtyards when diyas are lit at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The appeal comes ahead of the 10th edition of Deepotsav, the annual celebrations that have become a prominent feature of the city's cultural calendar.

In a post on X, Adityanath extended Diwali greetings to people and described Deepotsav as a festival representing faith, cultural pride and the revival of Sanatan consciousness. He said Ayodhya was ready for the celebrations, with the city set to be illuminated by lakhs of lamps.

The chief minister said the event marked the culmination of years of anticipation and the faith of millions of devotees. He described the illumination as a symbol of the victory of light over darkness and truth over unrighteousness.

Adityanath also welcomed the Vice-President, ambassadors, high commissioners, diplomats, religious leaders and devotees expected to attend the celebrations. He said their participation would reflect the principles of social harmony, cultural unity and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Calling a diya a symbol of the awakening of consciousness, the chief minister said its message remained relevant across generations. He said darkness could be dispelled by lighting even a single flame, making the lamp an enduring symbol of hope and positivity.

From a local celebration to a cultural showcase The chief minister traced the origins of the present Deepotsav celebrations to 2017, when the initiative began on the banks of the Saryu. He said the event had helped bring Ayodhya's cultural heritage into greater prominence and enhanced the visibility of India's traditions on the global stage.

According to Adityanath, the decade-long journey had extended beyond large-scale illumination and world records. It had become part of a wider effort to restore Ayodhya's historical identity, revive its cultural heritage and strengthen national pride.

He said the diyas lit at Ram Ki Paidi represented more than religious devotion, also reflecting the principles of Antyodaya and local self-reliance. The celebrations, he added, had helped transform a long-standing cultural aspiration into a visible reality.

"Deepotsav in Ayodhya is a grand festival of our faith, self-pride and the revival of Sanatan consciousness. When diyas are lit at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, light them in your respective homes and courtyards as well," he said in his post.

Adityanath also called upon people to draw inspiration from the ideals of Lord Ram and work towards the vision of Ram Rajya. He said development should reach people at the lowest rung of society, while the values of social harmony, service and faith should remain central to public life.