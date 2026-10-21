Yogi Adityanath cites rise in women’s workforce participation in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday highlighted the state government's women’s safety initiatives and cited an increase in women's labour force participation, linking the trend to the state's economic development.

On the seventh day of Sharadiya Navratri, Adityanath offered prayers to Maa Kalaratri and shared a message on social media platform X connecting the religious occasion with the principles of justice, peace and public safety. He said the deity's association with the destruction of evil symbolised the need to end injustice, oppression and terror to establish a society free from fear.

The chief minister also outlined the government's approach to law enforcement, contrasting the current administration's record with the situation before 2017. He said the government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals had helped strengthen the rule of law and improve the security environment in the state.

Government cites safety initiatives and police response times Adityanath referred to initiatives such as Mission Shakti, the integrated 1090 women’s helpline, women beat policing and the Safe City Project as measures aimed at improving women's safety in public spaces, educational institutions and workplaces.

He also claimed that police response time had declined from 65 minutes in 2016 to five minutes at present. The chief minister cited the reduction as an indication of improvements in emergency response and law enforcement. The statement, however, did not specify the methodology used to calculate the response time or the data source for the comparison.

Adityanath said women were increasingly able to work night shifts because of improvements in the security environment. He attributed this to the government's focus on women's safety and enforcement of law and order.

The chief minister also referred to the period before 2017, alleging that criminal activity, mafia groups and communal disturbances had created obstacles to women's safety, education and economic independence. These remarks formed part of his assessment of the changes in the state's law and order situation.

Women’s economic participation linked to state growth Adityanath said women's labour force participation in Uttar Pradesh had risen from 12% to more than 36%. He described the increase as evidence of women's growing contribution to economic activity and said their participation was supporting the state's development.

According to the chief minister, women are increasingly contributing across agriculture, industry, services and entrepreneurship. He said their expanding economic role was also contributing to the state's broader growth objectives, including an increase in gross state domestic product (GSDP) and per capita income.

The statement did not specify the period covered by the labour force participation figures or identify the data source and methodology used to calculate the increase. The figures could not be independently verified from the information provided.

Labour force participation measures the share of a population that is either employed or actively seeking work. Changes in women's participation can reflect shifts in employment opportunities, education, access to skills, working conditions and engagement in agricultural and informal activities.

Uttar Pradesh has pursued initiatives related to women's safety and economic participation, including programmes intended to improve access to assistance and encourage women's engagement in public and professional life. Assessing the impact of these measures would require comparable data on employment, police response times and crime trends over the relevant period.