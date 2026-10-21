Yogi Adityanath cites women’s self-help groups and dairy firms as drivers of rural livelihoods

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted state government initiatives aimed at improving women’s access to livelihood opportunities, nutrition services and financial inclusion. On the occasion of Ashtami during Sharadiya Navratri, he cited an increase in Anganwadi workers’ monthly honorarium, the participation of women in dairy producer companies and the reach of self-help groups across the state.

Adityanath offered prayers to Maa Mahagauri and shared a message on social media platform X, linking women’s safety, health, nutrition and economic independence with broader social development. He said the state government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was working to expand opportunities for women in education, nutrition and economic activities.

The chief minister also referred to changes in the production and distribution of supplementary nutrition. He said that before 2017, the system faced challenges due to the influence of mafia groups. According to him, women associated with self-help groups were subsequently entrusted with the production and distribution of take-home rations, with the aim of improving transparency and creating income-generating opportunities.

Anganwadi honorarium raised to ₹ 12,000 Adityanath said the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers had been increased from ₹3,000 to ₹12,000. He highlighted their role in delivering nutrition services and supporting early childhood education. He also said health insurance benefits were being provided to the workers.

Anganwadi centres form part of the public service network for supplementary nutrition and early childhood care. The chief minister said involving women’s self-help groups in take-home ration production and distribution had also created opportunities for their participation in the delivery of government welfare programmes.

The statement did not specify when the honorarium increase took effect, how many workers were covered or the details of the health insurance benefits.

Dairy enterprises and self-help groups support rural incomes The chief minister said more than four lakh women across 31 districts were associated with dairy producer companies, including Balinee, Samarthya, Kashi, Baba Gorakhnath and Srijani. He said these companies were providing women with opportunities to participate in dairy production and generate income through collective business activities.

Adityanath also cited the BC Sakhi initiative, under which women provide banking-related services in gram panchayats. He said the programme had supported women's economic participation and expanded access to financial services in rural areas.

According to the chief minister, more than 1.20 crore women in Uttar Pradesh were associated with self-help groups. He also referred to the Lakhpati Didi initiative, which aims to help women increase their household incomes through livelihood activities and entrepreneurship.

Self-help groups can support economic participation through savings, access to credit and collective income-generating activities. Depending on the local context, these activities may include dairy production, agriculture, small businesses and the delivery of selected public services.

The figures cited by the chief minister were not accompanied by a reference period or supporting data in the statement. Information on the incomes generated by participating women, the scale of business activity and the number of beneficiaries who have achieved sustained financial independence would help assess the impact of these programmes.