Yogi Adityanath Commends TMU’s Work on NEP and Startup Development During Courtesy Visit

Teerthanker Mahaveer University’s Founder Chancellor Suresh Jain paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Group Vice Chairman Manish Jain and Executive Director Akshat Jain were also present. The discussion focused on TMU’s progress in research, entrepreneurship, and skill-based learning, in line with the state’s emphasis on developing industry-ready talent and encouraging innovation. TMU stated that it is improving academic processes through outcome-based curricula, industry-linked skilling, and applied research, supporting national goals related to economic growth by 2047.

The meeting emphasised TMU’s progress in aligning higher education with emerging industry needs. The Chief Minister acknowledged the university’s initiatives, describing TMU as “a strong pillar in the state’s journey toward becoming an education-driven economy.” He emphasised the importance of such institutions in advancing an Atmanirbhar Bharat and shaping India as a Vishwaguru on the global stage.

TMU’s leadership also shared updates on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) across various disciplines, outlining the university’s focus on skill-oriented curricula, collaborative research, and industry partnerships to help ensure its graduates are equipped to meet the needs of a dynamic workforce. Akshat Jain mentioned the university’s participation in the 3rd Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025), where three TMU-incubated startups reportedly drew notable investor interest. “Our students are not just earning degrees; they are building enterprises and becoming job creators,” he said.

Manish Jain added that TMU’s early adoption of NEP 2020 is encouraging flexible learning pathways and outcome-based education, while strengthening industry linkages and applied research output.

TMU’s leadership underlined the importance of consistency in governance and continued investment in research and innovation to support long-term development.

The interaction also included discussion on the university’s community work and cultural values. The meeting began with the presentation of an idol of Lord Shri Ram to the Chief Minister as a gesture of respect, reflecting the university’s approach of combining value-based education with modern learning.

Chief Minister Adityanath, who previously visited TMU Moradabad as Chief Guest at TMU Convocation ceremony in March 2023, reiterated that institutions combining academic strength with social responsibility can contribute meaningfully to the state’s development goals.

The courtesy visit outlined shared areas of focus and potential avenues for collaboration in skill development, startup incubation and applied research to strengthen university-industry-government partnerships in Uttar Pradesh.