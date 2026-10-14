Yogi Adityanath explains how rural women are driving UP’s economy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said rural women were increasingly becoming contributors to the state’s economy through banking services, self-help groups, agricultural technology and entrepreneurship. In a social media post marking the fourth day of Sharadiya Navratri, he described women as builders of village economies and key participants in the development of a new India.

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Adityanath offered prayers to Goddess Kushmanda, whom he described as a traditional symbol of creation, energy and prosperity. He said providing women with opportunities could help communities move from deprivation to hard work, self-reliance and prosperity.

Banking and enterprise in villages The Chief Minister said the state government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance, was connecting rural women with new routes to economic independence. He cited BC Sakhis, who provide banking services in villages, as an important link between rural communities and formal banking.

He also referred to the Lakhpati Didi initiative, describing it as a marker of women’s economic self-reliance. Self-help groups, he said, were creating opportunities for livelihoods and entrepreneurship, while farmer-producer organisations were widening the scope for agriculture-based employment.

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Adityanath said women were no longer only beneficiaries of development programmes but were becoming active participants in the rural economy. Their work, according to his post, was helping shape village-level economic activity and contribute to the state’s wider development.

Technology and rural livelihoods Adityanath also highlighted Drone Didis, who are taking modern technology into agriculture. The initiative, he said, reflected women’s growing role in the use of technology and the development of farming practices. Such initiatives were described as expanding options for rural women to earn, run enterprises and take part in agriculture-linked work.

The Chief Minister contrasted the current situation with the period before 2017, claiming that women then lacked opportunities and resources and that the government lacked the policy and intent to support them. These remarks were part of his social media message and were not accompanied by comparative data.

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He said women were now becoming leaders in Uttar Pradesh’s development journey, not only supporting their families’ prosperity but also shaping the economic direction of villages. Adityanath added that the state could become truly prosperous and strong only when women in rural areas prospered.

The message was framed around Navratri and the worship of Goddess Kushmanda, whom the Chief Minister associated with creation, energy and prosperity. It placed rural women’s participation in banking, entrepreneurship and agricultural technology at the centre of the government’s stated vision for rural development.