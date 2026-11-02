Yogi Adityanath highlights Ayodhya’s development since 2017

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday highlighted the changes in Ayodhya since 2017, saying the city had moved from a period of neglect and inadequate civic infrastructure to one marked by development projects and growing opportunities for residents.

In a post on X, Adityanath described Ayodhya as the birthplace of civilisation, a centre of cultural heritage and a lasting symbol of faith. He said that before 2017, the city had faced neglect, poor civic arrangements and what he termed the “acidic sting of appeasement”. The chief minister added that travel for devotees was difficult, civic facilities were in a poor condition and local families had limited opportunities.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership with giving Ayodhya’s historical and religious significance a wider dimension through infrastructure development. The chief minister said the city was now moving ahead while retaining its cultural identity.

Infrastructure development and connectivity Adityanath referred to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Ram Path, Dharma Path, the international airport and the modern railway station as key developments in the city. He said these projects were connected with improving facilities for devotees and enhancing Ayodhya’s standing as a religious destination.

The projects also reflect the focus on expanding infrastructure around the temple town. The airport and railway station are among the facilities cited by the chief minister in the context of improving access to Ayodhya, while Ram Path and Dharma Path form part of the city's broader development efforts.

According to Adityanath, the aim is to extend modern facilities while maintaining the city’s historical and religious character. He presented the developments as part of a wider transformation that brings together heritage and infrastructure.

Tourism and employment opportunities The chief minister said the impact of the changes was reaching residents across Ayodhya. He linked the rise in tourism activity with support for local businesses and said new opportunities were helping young people access employment.

He added that local families were beginning to see prospects for greater prosperity. The chief minister described the growth in tourism and infrastructure as factors contributing to the city's changing economic landscape.

Adityanath said Ayodhya, which had once been waiting for development, was now writing a new chapter of progress alongside its heritage. He described it as a centre of faith, identity and worship for millions of followers of Sanatan traditions.

He also connected the city's transformation with the vision of a developed India and a developed Uttar Pradesh. According to the chief minister, Ayodhya was emerging as a symbol of cultural awareness and prosperity while retaining its religious significance.