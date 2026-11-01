Yogi Adityanath links Patel’s legacy to national unity, urges participation in Run for Unity

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday marked Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary by paying tribute to the country's first deputy prime minister and extending greetings on National Unity Day. In a post on X, he said preserving the national unity for which Patel dedicated his life was the responsibility of every Indian.

Adityanath described Patel, popularly known as the Iron Man of India and the architect of modern India, as an enduring symbol of national unity. He said Patel's life demonstrated that a country's strength lay in its unity and that the foundation of this unity was the principle of 'Nation First'.

The chief minister said Patel's commitment to the service of the country continued to inspire the vision of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'. He also urged citizens to participate in the Run for Unity, organised on Patel's birth anniversary, saying the event offered an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to the country's integrity.

The message also included a political assessment of Uttar Pradesh's situation before 2017. Adityanath alleged that appeasement politics, casteism and dynasticism had divided society and weakened social harmony. He credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government's governance approach with changing this situation.

Patel's legacy and the 'Nation First' principle Adityanath's message placed national unity at the centre of Patel's legacy. Recalling the leader's contribution, the chief minister said the strength of a nation depended on the unity of its people. He described Patel's life, dedicated to the service of India, as an inspiration for the idea of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'.

The chief minister said that maintaining the unity for which Patel worked throughout his life was a duty shared by all citizens. His remarks also underlined the importance of keeping national interests above other considerations, with the phrase 'Nation First' forming a central theme of his message.

Adityanath also referred to the political and social situation in Uttar Pradesh before 2017. He alleged that appeasement politics, caste-based divisions and dynastic politics had weakened national unity and undermined social harmony in the state.

In his post, he said the situation had been transformed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He referred to the state government's emphasis on 'Nation First' and the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', saying these had been placed at the centre of governance.

According to the chief minister, this approach had helped strengthen social harmony and connect Patel's legacy with the vision of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'. His remarks presented national unity not only as a historical ideal associated with Patel but also as a principle that should inform governance and public life.

Run for Unity as a public reaffirmation Adityanath also called on people to take part in the Run for Unity, organised on Patel's birth anniversary and observed as National Unity Day. He described the event as a collective opportunity to make the commitment to national unity part of citizens' awareness and conduct.

The chief minister said every step taken during the run should represent a commitment to the country's integrity. He urged people to participate and reaffirm their resolve to place the nation first.

The appeal linked the public event with the wider message of Patel's life and contribution. Adityanath said the run could serve as an occasion for citizens to reflect on the importance of unity and express their commitment through participation.

He reiterated the phrase 'Nation First, Always First' while encouraging people to join the event. The message also called for the values associated with Patel's life to be reflected in the conduct of citizens.