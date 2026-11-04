Yogi Adityanath questions Congress, INDIA bloc's leadership credibility

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the Congress and the INDIA bloc of lacking clarity, capacity and credibility, saying their response to repeated electoral defeats had turned into what he called the politics of anarchy. He said disregard for the public mandate reflected the shortcomings of the opposition leadership.

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In a post on X, Adityanath said the Congress and the INDIA bloc were setting new records in electoral defeats. He alleged that frustration among opposition leaders was now being expressed through disruptive politics. The post did not identify a particular election or cite specific incidents in support of the charge.

Opposition leadership under fire The Chief Minister's remarks placed leadership credibility and acceptance of electoral outcomes at the centre of the BJP's criticism of the opposition. By invoking clarity, capacity and credibility, he questioned whether the Congress and its INDIA bloc partners had the leadership strength to offer a coherent political alternative.

Adityanath also linked what he described as disrespect for the public mandate to the opposition's leadership approach. His statement presented the electoral verdict as an expression that political parties should respect, while accusing the opposition of responding to defeat with anarchy. These were the Chief Minister's allegations and were not accompanied in the post by further evidence or examples.

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Gorakhpur march planned Adityanath said he would participate on Wednesday in the “Save democracy, remove anarchy” foot march in Gorakhpur alongside BJP national president Nitin Nabin. He described the march as an effort to generate public awareness against anarchy and reaffirm the commitment to preserving the dignity of democracy.

The participation of the Chief Minister and the BJP national president gives the event a party-level political focus. The stated theme links the march to the BJP's criticism of the opposition, while its stated purpose is to mobilise public awareness around democratic conduct.

Adityanath said the BJP was committed to protecting India's democracy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The assertion formed the other side of his message: while he accused the Congress and the INDIA bloc of undermining respect for the mandate, he positioned the BJP as committed to safeguarding democratic institutions and values.

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The statement did not outline any specific policy measure or institutional action arising from the march. Instead, it set out the BJP's political argument on electoral accountability, leadership credibility and the conduct expected of parties after an election. The event in Gorakhpur was scheduled for Wednesday, according to the Chief Minister's post.

The post offered no further explanation of the criticism or its political implications.